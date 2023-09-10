Three local Avon Park elementary schools benefitted from the proceeds raised at the sixth annual River Greens Classic Golf Tournament held at the end of June in Avon Park.

River Greens Golf Course owners Rodney and Lisa Davis hosted the local tournament which was individual play that raised $3,000 for them to give away to local schools. Lisa Davis, along with their Golf Professional Drew Wells, presented the $1,000 checks on Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to representatives from Avon Elementary, Park Elementary and Memorial Elementary schools.

