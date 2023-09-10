Three local Avon Park elementary schools benefitted from the proceeds raised at the sixth annual River Greens Classic Golf Tournament held at the end of June in Avon Park.
River Greens Golf Course owners Rodney and Lisa Davis hosted the local tournament which was individual play that raised $3,000 for them to give away to local schools. Lisa Davis, along with their Golf Professional Drew Wells, presented the $1,000 checks on Thursday morning, Sept. 7, to representatives from Avon Elementary, Park Elementary and Memorial Elementary schools.
“Because of the generous donations made by Nucor and Bill Jarrett Ford in this tournament we were able to help these three schools,” Lisa Davis said. She explained, “We picked up doing the tournament for the schools after Bill Jarrett stopped doing it after 30 years.”
When representatives from each school came to River Greens on Thursday to collect their checks, they shared what they were using the money for in their institutions.
Krystal Brown, the agriculture teacher at Park Elementary, said last school year their STEM/Ag class experienced the unfortunate event of losing almost all the farm animals. Stray dogs came on campus and attacked the animals. The event was upsetting for the students and staff members of the school. The school has been in need to update their fencing and provide a safer environment for the animals at the school. Plus, the school will be replacing the animals that were lost in the accident last year.
Kristi Albritton, a bookkeeper with Park Elementary, said, “We are using the donation to make these much needed improvements to our farm for the safety of the animals. The money will go towards building the new fence as a priority, supplies for the animals daily upkeep and feed.”
Avon Elementary will be using the funds to support the Positive Behavioral and Intervention Support initiative. This program is instructional, explicitly teaching behavioral expectations schoolwide. It is also preventative, using data to identify ways to motivate students to make good choices by reinforcing desired behaviors through positive reinforcement and incentives.
“Our school plans to use the money donated by River Greens to support the incentives that are an integral part of this program,” Avon Elementary Assistant Principal Ashley Culverhouse. “This will include their quarterly celebrations, which are a Fall Festival, Winter Wonderland, Spring Fling and Summer Splash. The River Greens donation will help fund the inflatables, water slides, games and treats that will be available at these fun events for students.”
In addition, the school plans to purchase goodies for the monthly Dolphin Dolly (treat wagon) and Leadership Luncheon, in which students can use the Dolphin Dollars they have earned to buy items or tickets.
Memorial Elementary School will be using the donation to purchase books for teachers who need additional grade level books in their classrooms. Another purchase Memorial will make with the donation is a typing program for their students. This will help their kindergarten through fifth-grade students learn typing skills in a fun way.
Memorial’s Assistant Principal Joshua Miller and School Counselor Nola Wright claimed their check.