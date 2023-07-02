Football is not for the faint of heart. It takes heart, blood, sweat and sometimes a few tears are shed. No one knows that more than Roger Todd Jr. of Avon Park. Roger has dedicated his life to the game of football and it has finally paid off. In a room filled with friends, family and coaches, he signed to play for the Monmouth College Fighting Scots.

Monmouth College is in Monmouth, Illinois and is a private Presbyterian liberal arts college with a Division III football program that is a part of the Midwest Conference.

