Football is not for the faint of heart. It takes heart, blood, sweat and sometimes a few tears are shed. No one knows that more than Roger Todd Jr. of Avon Park. Roger has dedicated his life to the game of football and it has finally paid off. In a room filled with friends, family and coaches, he signed to play for the Monmouth College Fighting Scots.
Monmouth College is in Monmouth, Illinois and is a private Presbyterian liberal arts college with a Division III football program that is a part of the Midwest Conference.
“I’m very excited that everyone came out to support me,” said Roger Jr. “I’ve been working for this my whole, trying to make something better for myself and my whole family. I had a couple of schools checking me out but I picked Monmouth because they offered a better scholarship and I loved the campus. The vibe there is great and I knew it was for me.”
When Roger Jr. went on a campus tour, he had a great feeling and knew that was the place for him to continue his academic and athletic careers.
“The campus tour was awesome, being in the dorms and with the other football players was great,” he said. “I was there for their first spring practice and the environment there will be good for me, I just knew it would be great for me. The coaches were great, I loved their personalities, they love to have fun and so do I.”
As a Red Devil, Roger played in the guard and defensive tackle positions.
“Coaches are talking about putting me on the D-line (defensive line) but I want to try to get a more competitive position,” Roger Jr. explained.
Roger Jr. did struggle and wanted to give up but his father was there to push him to continue and not give up on his dreams.
“My biggest support has been my father,” Roger Jr. added. “He was there for me since day one. The only reason I kept with football was because of him telling me to keep going when I wanted to quit. He kept pushing me and now I’m here signing a scholarship.”
Roger Sr. was beaming with pride as Roger Jr. signed with Fighting Scots.
“I’m tickled to death that Roger got this scholarship,” Roger Todd Sr. said. “He worked so hard and deserves it. Anytime a kid gets out of this small community and goes on to play for a college is great. It doesn’t happen often. This scholarship is a big relief for our family and will help tremendously.”
Avon Park’s Head Coach Lee Albritton is proud of Roger Jr. for pushing through adversity and not giving up to reach his dream of playing college football.
“This is a great achievement for Roger,” explained Albritton. “We brought him up from JV to varsity because he was a standout. He was a varsity starter for the remainder of his high school career. He has great work ethic. He would get after it on the offensive line and sometimes needed that emotional jolt from the coaches, you know, someone coming down on him a little bit, but for the most part he was always here and always worked hard. He was on the weightlifting team as well and worked hard in that area as well.
“He is a very smart kid who understood concepts and understood what we were trying to do so he would get the other guys in the right spots. He would tell the other offensive linemen who to block and things like that. That was a huge quality of Roger,” Albritton explained.
Roger Sr. and Coach Albritton know Roger Jr. has what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level.
“Once at college he will have to not get into his own mind and keep his focus,” Roger Sr. said. “He will have to set his goals and go for it. Now that he’s away from home we will just be a phone call away so it will be a different experience. I’m not really ready for him to leave, I’m going to miss him. He is my mini-me and I will miss him tremendously. He has a good head and a bright future ahead of him though. I could not be any prouder.”
Albritton said, “Over these next two or three months he will have to be committed to weightroom and conditioning so he isn’t going to school out of shape. Football wise it will come down to terminology. Things will be different, things will be coached differently and things may be worded differently. He will have to be able to fight through adversity. He was a three-year offensive line starter and was the IQ of the line so it will be big shoes to fill for us.”
When it comes to leaving home, Roger Jr. is ready but nervous. “It is kind of scary knowing I’m going out of state by myself. It is going to be an adventure for sure. Right now, I am grinding as much as possible to build myself up. I want to be better so when I’m up there I’m ready to go.”
“I want to thank my family for having my back and supporting me,” he added. “I want to thank my coaches for having me grind and not letting me quit and laydown.”