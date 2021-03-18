SEBRING – Before the gates opened and the cars started their engines, runners descended on to Sebring’s International Raceway for the Run the Track race to kickoff race week. Forty-seven athletes gave it their all during the 3.74 mile run.
The female open winner was Nancy Drach, who clocked a 28:12 placing her in 11th overall. Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Russell was the male open winner, placing first overall with a 19:38.7.
Edsel Kromholz claimed the female master title with a time of 34:44.1 and placed 15th overall. The male master winner was Dima Didenko, who placed fourth overall with a final time of 25:13.6.
The female grand master winner was Leeza Skipper, who finished in 18 overall in 34:59.6. Daniel Kanaley was the male grand master winner coming in 16th place with 34:50.8.
In the male 10-and-under division, Cordell Keiber placed first when he crossed the finish line in 26:08.9 placing him in fifth overall. Coming in second was Robert Keiber in 32:00.3 and third place went to Noah Beumel, with a time of 33:55.0.
Diego Mendoza claimed first place in the male 11 to 14 group and ninth overall with a final time of 27:43.9. A close second was Joseph Keiber (27:51.0) and 10th overall while Ryland Buemel came in third place (31:54.3).
Nic Colbert was the only competitor in the male 15 to 19 division and finished second overall with 19:42.8.
Skyla Stidham finished first in the female 20 to 24 group in 35:58.4.
In the female 30 to 34, Samantha Potts placed first with 49:40.1. The male winner was Scott Svec with 24:42.7 and finished third overall.
The female 35 to 39 first-place finisher was Shawn Beumel (37:00.3) with Casey Morehouse (44:30.1) coming in second. Placing third was Corey Rutigliano (56:45.5).
Priscilla Preece crossed the finish line first in the female 40 to 44 group with a final time of 37:59.5. Mary Willis came in second with 41:38.8 and Mary Stoyko took third with 47:18.9. The male first place winner was Daniel Hudson with 26:16.8 and Ryan Willis placed second with 27:14.8.
In the female 45 to 49 division, Sharla Elliott came out on top with 41:22.1 and not far behind in second place was Sharon Pridgeon-Fennell with a time of 49:16.3. The male division only had one competitor, Andrew Floresta, who finished in 38:13.7.
The largest division was the female 50 to 54 with six athletes. Marty Mielke (37:09.1) placed first, Cheryl Rosenbaum (40:37.9) claimed second and Jaci Foster (44:10.8) rounded out the top three. The other runners were Kimberly O’Connor (45:49.9), Judith Gerber (47:47.6) and Cyndi Dassinger (54:29.8). In the male division Dean Gerber came in first place with 35:53.2 and Joe Stockenberg claimed second with 37:01.7.
Robin Gonzalez placed first in the female 55 to 59 age group with 43:10.6 and on the male side the winner was Mark Colbert with 27:02.8 placing him in seventh overall.
The only competitor in the male 60 to 64 division was Randy Surber who came in with a time of 40:23.7. On the female side, Kathi Flyte placed first with 41:49.7. Coming in second was Brenda Johnston with 54:29.3 and in third place was Terri Nicholson with 1:04:55.7.
Debbie Smith placed first in the female 65 to 69 group with a final time of 41:52.1. Bekki Cahill came in second with 1:05:38.2 and claiming third was Connie Hayes with 1:05:40.3. There was only one competitor on the male side, John Nicholson who finished in 1:04:57.4.
The male 70 to 74 age division was won by Richard Traverse who crossed the finish line in 34:55.5. In second was Kenny Vincent with 58:09.8.