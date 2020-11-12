SEBRING — After eight months, it is finally race week at Sebring International Raceway. To kick-off race week runners hit the pavement for the Run the Track event. Sixty athletes competed in the 3.74-mile competition on Saturday.
The Female Open Winner was Angel Nowling who finished 13th overall with a time of 34:28.0. The Male Open Winner was Jonathan Russell, age 17, placed first overall with an impressive time of 21:44.0
The Female Master Winner was Sharon Fennell, who crossed the finish line in 18th overall with a time of 36:39.5. The Male Master Winner was John McDaniel, who came in second overall clocking a 22:08.5. The Female Grand Master Winner Nancy Drach placed eighth overall in 28:00.0. The Male Grand Master Winner was John Nicholson with a time of 32:05.4, placing him in 10th overall.
In the male 10-and-under division, Cordell Keiber placed first in his age division and seventh overall with a time of 27:54.5. Coming in second was Robert Keiber in 36:08.0.
Samantha Potts was the only competitor in the female 30 to 34 age division. Potts crossed the finish line with a time of 51:43.0.
The female 35 to 39 group winner is Kristine Albritton with a 41.58.0 and in close second was Casey Morehouse who clocked a 42.49.0. In the male division, Sean Pham was the only competitor, placed ninth overall and finished with a time of 30:08.0.
Priscilla Preece placed first in the female 40 to 44 division when she crossed the finish line at 37:33.0. In second place was Ginny Cox with 37:34.0 and rounding out the top three was Carrie Cornelius with a time of 38:53.0. In the male group, Gregory Adman came out on top with a time of 22:59.0 placing him in third overall. Daniel Hudon came in second with 27:33.6 enough for sixth overall.
In the female 45 to 49 competition, Mary Beth Przychocki came in first place with 46:01.0 and Karen Watkins placed second with 49:39.0. The male winner was Russell Pietz with 27:16.0 which placed him in fifth overall. William Heath came in second with a time of 41.14.0.
The female 50 to 54 winner was Tara Hughes, who crossed the finish line with a time of 38:51.0. Coming in second was Michele Bednosky with 40:36.0. In third place was Cyndi Dassinger, who clocked a 46:09.0. The male first-place finisher was Dean Gerber who clocked a 35:40.0. Rick Mortenson came in close second with 36:48.7 and in third place was Joe Stockenberg who came in at 40:07.0.
Sandra Johnson placed first in the female 55 to 59 division when she clocked a 43:46.0 and on her heels was Robin Gonzalez who clocked a 43:56.0. The only male was Mickey Hooke who finished fourth overall with 26:18.0.
The female 60 to 64 division was won by Darlene Christensen, who clocked a 35:08.7. Leesa Skipper came in second with 36:41.7 and rounding out the top three was Kathi Flyte, who crossed the finish line at 41:24.0. In the male group, Darrell Jensen claimed first with 34:39.0. Jerome Kaszubowski clocked a 38:49.7 placing him in second. Raymond W. Hancock took third place with 46:10.0.
In the female 65 to 69 class, the first-place finisher was Deborah Smith, who clocked a 42:39.0 and in close second was Martie Brooker with 45:39.0. Bob Stanionis was the male winner with a 32:12.8, which placed him in 11th overall. Richard Percy placed second with 40:05.0.
Richard Traverse and Richard Rucker battled for control in the male 70 to 74 division. Traverse pulled ahead and crossed the finish line first with a 34:11.0 which placed him 12th overall. Rucker was not far behind with 36:53.0
Doris Weishans was the sole competitor at 83 years young. Weishans came in at 59:40.5.
The 1-mile fun run only had one runner, Julio Sanchez, who finished with a time of 36:06.0.