LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons held their annual Dragon Tail 5K last Saturday. Several runners and a few four-legged friends hit the course for the event that raises money for the Lake Placid Cross Country team. It was a fun event for the whole family.
The top male finisher was Anthony Reyes Vargas, who finished in just 19:07.09, and the fastest female competitor was Maria Palacios, who came in with a time of 31:12.38.
In the girls 10 and under division, Zury Reyes placed first when she clocked a 32:41.14 and not far behind in second place was Adilene Campbell with 33:37.74.
The girls 11-14 squad leader was Ayva Carlini with a time of 31:22.50 and in close second was Michaela Carlini-Smith with 35:41.47. Rounding out the top three was Matti Moore, who finished in 43:42.03. On the boys side there was one competitor, Curtis Chillemi, who clocked a 31:06.38.
Monica Chillemi took the lead in the girls 16-18 group with a time of 33:08.7 while Veronica Chillemi crossed the finish in second with 34:33.48. The male division went to Anthony Reyes Vargas, who ran a 19:07.09, and in second place was Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz with 23:51.76.
The female 19-29 winner was Maria Palacios, who was the first woman to cross the finish line, with a time of 31:12.38. Rosa Guzman claimed second with 32:33.33 and rounding out the top three was Leah Moore with a 46:10.06. Nikki Moore had a time of 46:34.41. On the men’s side, Bryant Reyes clocked a 20:10.51 placing him in first. Austin Ellery came in second with a 34:33.26.
Danny Hudson clinched first place in the men’s 40-49 group with a time of 31:35.10. Corry Haake finished in second with 33:28.65
Christina Vargas was the top competitor in the women’s 50-59 squad with a 31:41.04. The men’s top finisher was Steve Smith with a 24:00.69 and coming in second was Jeff Togno with 53:54.89.
Barb Sheasey placed first in the women’s 60-69 division when she clocked a 50:09.52.
The men’s 70+ group went to Walter Girgen, who crossed the finish line in 41:04.59, and placing second was Richard Rucker, who finished in 42:26.61.