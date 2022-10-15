LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons held their annual Dragon Tail 5K last Saturday. Several runners and a few four-legged friends hit the course for the event that raises money for the Lake Placid Cross Country team. It was a fun event for the whole family.

The top male finisher was Anthony Reyes Vargas, who finished in just 19:07.09, and the fastest female competitor was Maria Palacios, who came in with a time of 31:12.38.

Recommended for you