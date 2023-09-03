SEBRING – Ten schools participated in the Tommy Lovett XC Invitational Cross Country event on Saturday morning at the Highlands County Sports Complex in Sebring.
Six of the girls teams had enough finishers for scoring points and eight of the boys teams.
For the Girls, Parrish edged out Northport and Port Charlotte to take first place by one point, scoring a low of 61 to Northport’s 62, who finished in second. Port Charlotte finished third with 66.
Frostproof came in third with 90, Sebring fourth with 96 and Hardee in sixth with 98 points.
The Girl’s teams that did not have enough finishers for scoring was Braden River (4), Moore Haven (3), Lake Placid (2) and Avon Park (1).
The Overall top ten finishers for the girl’s: (1) Northport Malia Hambrick 19:52.76, (2) Port Charlotte Katrina Machado 21:24.23, (3) Parrish Sullivan Morris 23:09.17, (4) Port Charlotte Priscilla Resian 23:16.92, (5) Sebring Reagan Lenihan 23:34.08.
(6) Sebring Abigail Schroeder 24:08.28, (7) Parrish Melanie Carlson 24:30.50, (8) Hardee Jasmin Aviles 24:35.59, (9) Braden River McKenzie Rusch 24:41.73 and (10) Braden River Amelia Rusch 24:41.94.
For the boys, the Frostproof Bulldogs reigned supreme scoring a low of 50 team points to take first place.
Parrish and Port Charlotte finished tied for second with a total of 79 team points and North Port finished fourth with 88.
Sebring came in fifth with 109, Braden River sixth with 116, Hardee seventh with 151 and Moore Haven eighth with 191.
Lake Placid (3) and Avon Park (2) did not have enough finishers to post a team score.
The top ten overall boys finishers are as follows: (1) Port Charlotte Lucas Van Scoy 17:34.95, (2) North Port Taggert Sabo 18:37.83, (3) Frostproof Jonathan Rocendo 18:40.26, (4) Hardee Caleb Nadaskay 18:50.20, (5) Northport Matteo Storino 18:54.83.
(6) Frostproof Omar Valencia Calixtro 18:54.92, (7) Frostproof Clinton Spiker 18:55.75, (8) Braden River Estaban Benjoud 19:06.13, (9) Braden River Alex Den Boggende 19:11.72 and (10) Port Charlotte Isaac Magalianes 19:27.24.
Highlands County Girls that finished outside the top ten are as follows: (27) Sebring Jasmin Mendoza 27:49.38, (32) Sebring Monica Sanchez 28:54.63, (38) Sebring Meghan Lethbridge 30:42.02, (40) Avon Park Emily Avila 31:40.51, (41) Lake Placid Monica Chillemi 32:02.41, (44) Lake Placid Ellie Tunning 38:13.12.
Highlands County Boys that did not finish in the top ten: (13) Sebring Diego Mendoza 19:44.21, (14) Sebring Kaleb Scott 19:51.69, (21) Sebring Jarrel Cruz 20:47.83, (27) Lake Placid Angel Gonzalez 21:18.73, (32) Sebring Thomas Mercer 21:29.92, (33) Sebring Johnathon Ogg 21:36.39, (43) Avon Park Brandon Mcguire 22:16.17, (45) Lake Placid Andrew Murray 22:41.52, (58) Lake Placid Andrew Murray 22:41.52, (59) Avon Park Daniel Austin 37:14.41.