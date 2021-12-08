SEBRING — A group of runners gathered in the Highlands Hammock State Park early Saturday morning to honor Jimmy Polatty in another edition of the Healthy Heart Run/Walk.
The event, organized by Jimmy’s parents Colleen and Jim and partnered with the Champion for Children Foundation, helped raise $79,000 over the last eight years. The race benefited Champion for Children, the creation and maintenance of the Garden of Joy in Jimmy’s memory, a scholarship in his name along with the National Honor Society of both Sebring High School and Highlands Virtual School.
Now, they hope to raise and maintain an addition to the Garden of Joy. According to Jim Polatty, they’ve been fundraising for it but an angel statue will be placed in a section of the garden surrounded by brick pavers. People can pay for and dedicate pavers to the children they’ve lost too soon.
Thirty two sponsors contributed to the fundraiser’s efforts with 40 runners and walkers signing up for the event as well. A total of $9,000 was raised at this years event thanks to all the sponsors and runners.
Nic Colbert of Sebring High School (SHS) took first place overall with a time of 16:29. Retired United States Air Force Col. Mark Colbert was the overall master winner at 22:52.
High schooler Jacob Delong placed second overall with 18:14 but also finished first for the 14-19 age group. Oren Stephens finished behind him in that category and third overall at 18:33.
In fact, there was an abundance of young runners at the event. Reagan Lenihan was the overall female winner and she’s a sophomore at SHS. Carissa Marine, chief executive officer for Champion for Children Foundation, was impressed by the youthful turnout.
“It was wonderful to see so many students participating in the race this year,” Marine stated. “Encouraging our teens and honoring Jimmy is what this is all about.”
Jim Polatty loved it too. Jimmy’s death is still something that lives with the Polatty family to this day so seeing continued support means a lot.
“It’s nice and touching that they come out and work and everything else,” Polatty said.
Meanwhile, Polly Mandrell won the masters category and Darlene Christensen took home the top spot in the grand masters section.
This race is smack dab between the Turkey Trot and Jingle Run events and Jim embraces that niche. It might not match the turnout but to him it’s just about raising the money to keep the garden going.