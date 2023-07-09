The Fourth of July is a day of traditions and for some that means barbecues with friends and setting off fireworks but for several avid runners that means waking up at the crack of dawn to run in the Firecracker 5K. The Highlands Hammock State Park had 191 runners come out to take on the challenge this year.

The female open winner was Carlyn Bobo, who clocked a time of 19:19 and placed seventh overall. Jacob Delong was the male open winner and placed first overall when he clocked a 16:49.

