The Fourth of July is a day of traditions and for some that means barbecues with friends and setting off fireworks but for several avid runners that means waking up at the crack of dawn to run in the Firecracker 5K. The Highlands Hammock State Park had 191 runners come out to take on the challenge this year.
The female open winner was Carlyn Bobo, who clocked a time of 19:19 and placed seventh overall. Jacob Delong was the male open winner and placed first overall when he clocked a 16:49.
Tessa Taylor claimed the title of female master winner when she finished in 22:23. The male master winner was Jordan Moseley, who came in at 20:39.
Linda Lysinger was the female grand master winner after finishing with a time of 31:50 and Michael Bryant was the male grand master winner with a 21:35.
Jace Davidson 32:25, John Davidson 40:48, Eoin Laughlin 49:50.
Ivey Taylor 26:43, Sean Rutigliano 52:32, Mario Arce 58:55.
Jasmin Mendoza 30:15, Liliana Tamayo 34:09, Reagan Albritton 35:42.
Diego Mendoza 19:15, Clinton Spiker 21:34, Cordell Keiber 22:18.
Regan Lenihan 22:31, Jasmin Aviles 24:43, Ana Shehadah-Darnott 35:32.
Cameron Gonzalez 16:57, Johnathan Roccendo 18:45, Anthony Reyes-Vargas 18:53.
Clarissa Olivares 36:17, Veronica Molina 41:52, Rebecca Lieder 46:13.
Matt Dietrich 30:47, Yomuel Santana 52:19.
Kori Bachman 26:51, Thania Resendiz 29:09, Hannah Miller 32:38.
Bryant Reyes 20:20, Connor Richardson 22:18, Marcus Conerly 37:24.
Ana Vega 25:22, Katie Altvater 27:20, Elysia Dytrych 30:34.
Lloyd Holiday 19:15, Roy Sager 24:02, Greg Thompson 26:47.
Jessica Marlier 19:28, Tabitha Spiker 23:17, Merissa Rivera 25:05.
Donald Jennings 24:45, Darryl White 29:05, Davy Schroeder 29:18.
Crissy Myers 34:22, Amanda Hayes 35:50, Lena Kimball 39:00.
Trey Jones 22:10, Joshua Myers 23:14, Erik McGuire 25:01.
Kandice Thomason 26:29, Angela Youmans 26:45, Maria Garza 33:20.
Ray Sabay 22:44, Garison Taylor 28:31, John Hayes 50:47.
Regan Davenport 23:51, Cristina Vargas 30:20, Laurie Runyan 31:29.
Craig Winsor 21:40, Rick Mortensen 28:05, William Chen 41:50.
Olga Luepschen 27:13, Lucy Reed, Marty Mielke 33:09.
Michael Quigley 22:49, Agustin Rodriquez 25:30, Ken Cross 25:40.
Valerie Mooney 37:46, Robin Near 41:32, Leah Altvator 53:51.
Walter Lysinger 23:22, Cameron Cobb 23:00, Eric Jennings 24:32.
Debi Marine 35:29, Hyang Oak Kirn 39:38, Bonnie Potter 43:48.
Frank Dalto 27:35, Bill Jarrett 37:07, Edward Dickerson 39:38.
Juanita Jaquez 36:21, Debbie Smith 40:19, Deborah Endsley 42:02.
Peter Lewia 32:48, Charlie Potter 35:14.
Richard Rucker 38:49, Earl Bosley 42:05, Gary Dressel 50:30.
Barbara Jones 49:21, Sue Creighton 52:26.