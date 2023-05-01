Cubs Marlins Baseball

Miami Marlins right fielder Jorge Soler (12) falls to the ground to avoid a pitch by Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Caleb Kilian during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 29, in Miami.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run first inning, and the Marlins held off the Chicago Cubs for a 7-6 win on Saturday.

Sánchez also singled home Luis Arraez in the fourth. Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each had three hits as Miami earned its third straight victory.

