Salvini cichlid

The Salvini cichlid is very brightly colored and very attractive.

 COURTESY/DON NORTON

I stopped by Green Lakes Tropical Fish Farm the other day and Carlos couldn’t wait to show me a new fish they had recently gotten in.

The fish was still young and not fully developed, but he showed me a picture of an adult and I was amazed. The colors were out of this world. I ended up getting four of them for my own aquariums.

