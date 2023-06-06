I stopped by Green Lakes Tropical Fish Farm the other day and Carlos couldn’t wait to show me a new fish they had recently gotten in.
The fish was still young and not fully developed, but he showed me a picture of an adult and I was amazed. The colors were out of this world. I ended up getting four of them for my own aquariums.
The tropical fish is a Salvini cichlid, and I can’t wait to see one of these fish color up when it gets older.
The body of the Salvini cichlid is an elongated oval shape with a pointed face. They can actually grow to eight or nine inches, making them larger than many of the Central American fish that I currently raise.
The Salvini cichlid is very brightly colored and very attractive. Like most members of the cichlid family, it can also become very aggressive. As a predatory fish, it will eat smaller fish in the aquarium, as well as newly hatched fry.
The males grow about seven or eight inches, while the females rarely exceed five-and-a-half to six inches.
The fish has a large head, fleshy lips, and large eyes with red iris. Its gill covers are decorated with small spots and lines of turquoise green color. But when you buy a young Salvini cichlid it doesn’t look very attractive. Things change when the fish grows up. It becomes very noticeable in a tank, and it draws the eye.
Salvini cichlids are recommended for experienced aquarists, since it is aggressive and finding the right tank mates can be a challenge. It’s actually a very undemanding fish, and it can live in a small tank with few decorations.
But, like most cichlids, it enjoys plenty of swimming space, and I started my four small Salvini’s in a 20-gallon long. In the brief time I have had them I’ve noticed one in particular that is very aggressive, chasing the other three constantly around the tank. I may have to move them into a larger tank.
The fish isn’t demanding in terms of the tank bottom substrate, though small pebbles or African cichlid substrate works very well.
As with all cichlids, you need to provide sheltered areas, as well as small caves or crevices they can hide from an aggressor. Small clay flowerpots, rocks, and stones as well as small pieces of driftwood should provide all the shelter they need.
Salvini cichlids prefer water temperatures in the 75-78 F. range, with pH of 7.0 to 8.0. Moderate tank lighting is also recommended. With the lights on, you will find the fish hiding in the shadows of the plants or decorations. No light and they will generally swim where they can be seen.
In the wild, Salvini cichlids are omnivorous, feeding mainly on aquatic organisms and small insects that fall into the water.
In a tank, the fish devours all types of live, frozen or artificial food. Special food for cichlids can be its basic diet and live food such as brine shrimp, tubifex and bloodworm in small amounts can be given as supplements.
Are Salvini cichlids aggressive? Absolutely. You should keep in mind that the fish is aggressive, especially towards their own kind. Therefore, it is quite difficult to organize keeping of more than one male fish in a tank.
This fish is definitely not for community tanks with small fishes like neon tetra or guppies in them. It is a predator and it’ll treat any small fishes only as food. Also, they are territory dependent and will chase away any other fishes from their territory.
Catfishes such as common pleco or sailfin pleco will be the best tank mates for this fish. Though, it can live together with other cichlids — convict cichlid, blood parrot, firemouth cichlid, Oscar, Jack dempsey, green terror.
I love colorful fish and I’m really looking forward to this fish growing up and displaying the colors they have become known for.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock.