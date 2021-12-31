SEBRING – Day 3 of the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational got off to a rough start with thick fog causing a near two hour delay to the start. Once visibility returned golfers were able to hit the links.
In the Championship flight, Minji Kang rallied from behind to take the lead in round 3. Kang finished the day four under par with a 68 and with her first two days with scores of 73, 74 respectively making her overall total to 215. Lauren Zaretsky was not far behind coming in three under par with a 69 on day three and with scores of 73, 74 her total added up to 216. There was a tie for third between Ami Gianchandani (79, 67, 71) and Lauren Clark (71, 72, 74) both with a total of 219 after three days of competition.
Taylor Roberts (74, 78, 67) and Angelica Holman (74, 75, 70) are tied at 220 while Elizabeth Rudisill (73, 77, 70); Elle Johnson (73, 75, 72); Katie Li (74, 74, 72); Thanana Kotchasanmanee (72, 75, 73) and Bailey Shoemaker (72, 73, 75) were all even at 220.
The Forever 49 division came to a close on Thursday with Terrill Samuel rallying past Kim Keyer-Scott to win. Samuel fired a 73 on day three and a 77 on day one and a 73 day two for a total of 223. Keyer-Scott came in close second with scores of 73, 75 and 77 respectively for a total of 225. Beatriz Arenas finished in third place with scores of 73, 80 and 76 respectively adding up to a three day total of 229.
“The first day I played pretty bad,” said Samuel. “Then second day can be a little shaky off the tea, but my irons were great. Today I was better off the tee and played pretty well. You’re pretty far back, but you’re never out of it because if you can shoot that number, the leader can shoot that number too. Just got to hang in there and see what happens.
Samuel has really enjoyed her time.
“I heard they lost a lot of trees on the front nine but the back nine is like outstanding,” added Samuel. “Like a really nice layout and I heard on the front nine sometimes the holes look similar but everything’s in such great shape. I haven’t been here (Florida) for two years right? Because of COVID. So I just bought the play at the end of 2019 and just came down. I was coming back in March and then COVID hit and we haven’t been here since.”
Kathy Hartwiger (77, 78, 76) fired a 231; Martha Leach (77, 77, 80) had 234; Anna Schultz (79, 75, 82) finished with a 236; Marion Reid (79, 81, 80) had 238; Diane Lang (77, 81, 80) came in with 238; Jewell Malick (82, 78, 79) with 239 and Denise Callahan (86, 76, 78) had a three day total of 240.
The overall champion will be crowned after the fourth and final day of the Citrus Golf Trail Women’s Invitational which starts today at 7:10 a.m., weather permitting.