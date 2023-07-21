There is no stopping Avon Park’s Carmine Santiago from achieving his goals. Carmine will grapple for the William Woods University Owls as he furthers his wrestling career and his education.

Although he has only wrestled for the last two years of his Avon Park High School career, he has been a two-year varsity starter with a record of 28-11. He had the most pins this past year at 24. He is a District champion and placed fourth at regionals. He qualified for State and was the top 16 wrestler in the state.

