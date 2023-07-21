There is no stopping Avon Park’s Carmine Santiago from achieving his goals. Carmine will grapple for the William Woods University Owls as he furthers his wrestling career and his education.
Although he has only wrestled for the last two years of his Avon Park High School career, he has been a two-year varsity starter with a record of 28-11. He had the most pins this past year at 24. He is a District champion and placed fourth at regionals. He qualified for State and was the top 16 wrestler in the state.
Carmine has put in a lot of hard work and dedication. He has shown what he is capable of and received a scholarship to join the Owls. Williams Woods University is a private university located in Fulton, Mo. The Owls are a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and compete in the American Midwest Conference.
When asked how he was feeling on his signing day, Carmine said, “I’m pretty excited about signing, this is a new environment with everyone here and it really means a lot to me. I had three schools checking me out like Penn State and Minnesota but Williams Woods made me the best offer. I’m not trying to spend too much money so they covered me as much as they could.”
Avon Park Coach James Bland connected Carmine with the Owls coach.
“My coach told me about Williams Wood and told me that the coach was looking at me,” Carmine explained. “He gave me his number and we ended up talking. He made me an offer and I really liked it so I went with William Woods.”
Bland is extremely proud of Carmine and all of his accomplishments.
“I’m elated by how much someone can achieve in such a little time, considering he has only wrestled for two years,” Bland said. “He has pushed himself to be great. I told the coaches that were calling me about him that he has only wrestled two years and this is what he has done. I’ve been giving them his stats and tallied everything up and saw how good he really is. They watched some film and said ‘if he did that in two years, there is no telling what he can do in a couple more.’ It is exciting to see because he is a good kid with good character. He deserves something great.”
Carmine works hard and picks up the slack where needed.
Bland explained, “He is a silent leader, he doesn’t say much but you see him out there working. He stays after practice to workout, he encourages the other guys and he is the people’s champ in the room. He leads by example. He will definitely be hard to replace, especially in that weight class because I struggle to get the bigger guys. He helps the younger guys and helps the next generation of wrestlers coming up so it will definitely be hard without him.”
Carmine has had a lot of support throughout his journey and many people in his corner cheering him on.
“My mom, my dad, my coach and all of my friends have supported me along the way,” Carmine said. “I’m very thankful for all of them. They wake me up early to practice and I have friends that will come and workout with me. They keep me motivated. I work out with my dad a lot and my mom prepares meals for me. Everyone helped me in some way.”
Carmine’s father, Anthony Santiago, was beaming with pride as he watched his son sign with the Owls.
“I’m very proud of him (Carmine), he has put in a lot of work and showed a lot of dedication to the sport so I’m very proud,” said Anthony Santiago. “He is incredibly special to me and when he puts his mind to something he gives it his all, that is what I’m most proud about.”
Anthony Santiago and Bland know Carmine has what it takes to be successful at William Woods.
“If he keeps the same mentality he has right now and that hard work ethic he will go very far,” Anthony added. “If he keeps that dedication of getting up early in the morning at 5 a.m. to go work out. It takes a certain mentality and he has it.”
“He will have to focus his first year,” Bland explained. “He will have to get used to the transition and used to wrestling with grown men. He has to get that first year of transitioning out of the way then start to enjoy every bit of it. Freshman year isn’t about winning, it is about transition. As the years progress he will get better.”
When it comes to leaving home, Anthony Santiago knows Carmine is moving on to bigger and better things.
“I’m ready for him to leave because I want him to experience life and start the next chapter of his career. I’m excited for him and I’m excited to see where life is going to take him,” his dad said.
The hard work does not stop here, Carmine is doing everything he can to prepare for William Woods.
“I’m working hard and doing what I can to get ready,” Carmine explained. “I’m working out a lot, weightlifting, training and doing what I can to be the best that I can. I want to go there and dominate. I’m excited and ready to start my life do new exciting things.”
“I would like to thank my mom, dad, coach, family and friends for supporting me,” Carmine added. “They have all done a lot for me and I appreciate it.”