Nashville SC defender Lukas MacNaughton (3) defends Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10).

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

FORT LAUDERDALE — Inter Miami failed to score for the first time since Lionel Messi joined the team, playing a scoreless draw with Nashville on Wednesday night.

Messi failed to convert two free kick attempts in his first Major League Soccer match at home, and it was the first time during his Inter Miami tenure that he was kept off the score sheet.

