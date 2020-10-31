Golf Hammock Lady Golfers Kick Off Season
What a great day on the links at Golf Hammock, as the ladies association kicked off the season with a fun Welcome Back Scramble. This was topped off with a delicious luncheon served outdoors where all were able to social distance, and still enjoy the great food and camaraderie.
With the first, second and third place finishers only a stroke apart, it was a tightly contested match. The first place team was made up of Betsy Wells, Debbie Forsyth, Debbie Grace and Debbie Craig. Second place honors went to Beth Weiler, Rosie Foote, Beverly Judd and Ellyn Losse. And filling the third place slot were teammates Karen Bartholomy, Tami Dunlap, Glenda Conrad and Joyce Beattie.
Interested in hearing more about golfing with the ladies at Golf Hammock? Just stop by the Golf Hammock Pro Shop to pick up a New Member Application or contact Tami Dunlap, New Member Chair, at tamidunlap2831@comcast.net.
Lake June West Golf Results
Wed., Oct. 21 — Men’s League: First place team, 44, Pete Otwway, Norm Grubbs, Jack Clegg. Second place, 46, Doyan Eades, Jack Lorenz, Denniss Mathew. Third place, 47, Tony Notaro, Al Welch, Larry Heath.
Closest to Pin, hole No. 2 Jack Lorenz. 13 feet 8 inches, hole No. 4, Noem Grubbs, 8 feet 3 inches, hole No. 8, Norm Grubbss, 8 feet 11 inches.
Thur., Oct. 22 — Mixed Scramble: First place team, 57, Larry Heath, Margaret Schultz, Don Grill. Second place, 57, Tony Notaro, Jo Ann McGill. Chris Heath.
Closest to Pin, hole No. 2, Jo Anne McGill, 18 feet, hole No. 8, Chris Heah, 30 feet.