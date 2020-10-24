After a long hard fought season the Lake Placid Green Dragons were eliminated in the first round on the Class 4A-Region 3 tournament. The Green Dragons came up short, 3-0 against the Satellite Scorpions with scores of 25-17, 27-25 and 25-17.
“It wasn’t terrible,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “Not having Taylor Walker, who is our number one outside hitter because of a concussion she received in the district championship game. We were having to fill that position with sophomores who are a little less experienced. We kind of let our emotions calm down a little bit and we gave them a run for their money.”
The Green Dragons started off with first game jitters a little bit but scored 17 points on the Scorpions.
Satellite had a 10-point lead at one point but Lake Placid narrowed the deficit but were unable to stop the Scorpions who won the set 25-17.
The second set was a nail biter. The Green Dragons had the Scorpions at set point twice and errors at the wrong time cost them the set. Satellite defeated Lake Placid 27-25.
“Satellite is a strong team that has been playing together for awhile so we ended up losing the second set,” explained Bauder.
More errors in the third set hindered the Green Dragons. The Scorpions had a hitter that was nailing the corners and Lake Placid was unable to adjust and Satellite went on to win 25-17.
McLayne Roebuck had out a standout night with seven blocks on her own with a couple of aces. Senior Faith Zahn, did fantastic with nine kills. Jenna and Brooke Walker played really hard.
“Roebuck is only a freshman and did a fantastic job,” said Bauder. “Faith is a work horse who loves to work hard. She always has a positive attitude and will be hard to replace at the net. She is like a bulldog out there. I’m hoping to continue to watch her play in college. I know Coach (Kim) Crawford at South Florida State College might have some interest in her. Our focus now is getting Faith ready for the next level. I’m not disappointed, we tried our best. I’m happy we made it this far. I am super proud.”
“It was an important learning experience for us,” Bauder stated. “We were very young going into the season and made it pretty far. We have tough servers and played really well on defense at times. When you have such a young team and those unforced errors happen at critical points, I think our record would have been different if we had more experience and mental toughness. At those critical moments that mental toughness has to kick in.”
The Green Dragons are excited for next season already.
“The summer is an important time for us as a team to get to know each other, to learn when to goof off and when not to,” explained Bauder. “Not having that time during the summer really affected us because of COVID-19. Having to jump right into the season and took off. Having such an emotional young team without that bonding time it was weird. I think next season they will be a force to be reckoned with. Especially with the good talent coming up who are hungry for wins and want to do whatever they can. Once we get those kids together it will be a fun couple of years. I’m excited for that.”