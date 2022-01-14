AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils Boys basketball team reached the 70 point mark for the second time this season, though it was not enough as they fell short in an 82-70 decision to the Jordan Christian Prep (JCP) Seahawks (7-3) to fall to 4-9 on the season.
The Red Devils played well as they fought hard to keep pace with JCP. After falling behind early, 6-2, a three pointer by Jose Silva and a pair of free throws by D’marcus Perry gave Avon Park a 7-6 lead.
Avon Park held an 9-8 advantage on a basket by Jaheem West and with 25 seconds left in the first quarter, and three pointer by William Maloy tied the game at 16 before the Seahawks scored in the final ten seconds to take an 19-16 first quarter lead.
JCP went on a 12-2 run to start the second quarter to take a twelve point, 30-18, lead halfway through the second quarter. Avon Park regrouped and tighten up on defense to hold the Seahawks to six points in the final four minutes of the half while scoring ten to cut JCP’s lead to eight points, 36-28, at the half.
The third quarter started with the two team trading three pointers as the Seahawks’ Akiles Rodriguez and Avon Park’s Silva both hit shots from beyond the arc.
As it would be throughout the third quarter as both team traded runs or baskets as the Seahawks pulled away and Avon Park tried to reel them back in.
JCP followed with a five point run to take a 44-31 lead, then Avon Park scored four to cut the Seahawks’ lead back to single digits, 44-35.
With the Seahawks leading 49-39, they scored six unanswered points to take their biggest lead of the games at 16 points, 55-39 with 1:14 left in the third quarter. Avon Park responded with five to end the third quarter on a three pointer by Jermaine Myers and a pair of free throws by Ja’marion Davis as the Red Devils trailed the Seahawks by 11, 55-44, heading into the fourth quarter.
With both teams scoring at a moderately decent pace the first three quarters, scoring exploded in the fourth quarter as the Red Devils poured in 26 points in trying to catch the Seahawks. JCP was up for the challenged as they tallied 27 points to stifle Avon Park’s comeback bid as the Seahawks held on to win 82-70.
JCP’s Zay Mosley led the Seahawks with a game high 30 points. William Reyes and Akiles Rodriguez both scored 16 and Gary Nevarez added 14.
Ja’marion Davis led the Red Devils with 20 points, Jermaine Myers scored 15 points and Jaheem West tallied 13 for Avon Park.
Avon Park is away their next three games as they play IMG Academy White on Saturday, Clewiston on Tuesday and Fort Meade on Friday before playing again at home on Jan 25 against Mulberry.