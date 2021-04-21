Main Photo

Back row, from left: Tom McNally, Ted Navarro, Jack Nartker, Dave Smutnik, Lester Osbeck, Ken Kirk, Dave LeHue and Chuck Detore. Front row, from left: Bill Todd (acting manager), Frank Memendez, Elston Hedges, Darryl Richrds and Carlos Echegayen. Not pictured: John Kloet (manager).

 COURTESY PHOTO