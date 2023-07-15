SEBRING — A difficult way to end a promising run.
Sebring AAA All-Stars fell 14-1 against Bartow Tuesday afternoon to finish in third place at the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division I State Tournament. The Blue Streaks came up short against a team that dominated all week for the state crown.
They drew first blood against the Yellow Jackets when Prince Arjona walked and later scored in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. It was the first and only time Bartow allowed a run in the state tournament.
Unfortunately from there on it was all Bartow as the Yellow Jackets put up 11 runs in the next two innings thanks to four runs in the bottom of the first and seven runs in the second.
Bartow did a great job of making contact but other times those runs came across due to errors from the Blue Streaks defense. Meanwhile, the Sebring offense was shut down with the next nine batters being retired in order and eight of those were on strikes.
The Blue Streaks did provide some great excitement in the bottom of third as Hunter Owens turned an exciting double play. His first batter in relief of Brian VanBoven laced a ball back to him. But Owens was able to secure it and had the presence of mind to fire over to first base to double off the runner.
Sebring’s season would end in the next half inning. But the Blue Streaks’ result against the Yellow Jackets wasn’t unlike the other final scores against Bartow. It didn’t drop a single game through the bracket and outscored opponents 71-1 in five games on its way to earning the title of Team Florida (including a 14-0 win over DeSoto County in the championship).