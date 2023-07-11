SEBRING — A promising start but a frustrating follow-up.
Sebring AAA All-Stars grabbed an opening round victory Saturday then took a difficult loss in the winner’s bracket Sunday of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division I State Tournament. The Blue Streaks defeated Port St. Joe 11-4 before falling to DeSoto County 12-2.
Against Port St. Joe, Kaden Baggett gave his team a 3-0 lead with a bases-clearing hit in the first that scored Brian Van Boven, Prince Arjona and Austin Sims.
Port St. Joe did respond with one run against the starter in Sims but he did well to limit the damage to just that. However, Sebring’s opponents did threaten with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.
Reliever Kaius Duvall helped the Blue Streaks get out of the inning as he allowed just one run and preserved the lead 3-2.
RBI singles from Van Boven and Sims gave Sebring some breathing room but that quickly evaporated in the bottom of the fifth. A two-RBI triple lasered to right center field pulled Port St. Joe back within one at 5-4.
Sebring did respond in the top of the sixth. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases with no outs. After a fielder’s choice caught a runner at home, a single from Jayden Paniagua and walks by Hunter Owens, Braxton Angel and Miles Wohl pushed the game to 9-4.
Eventually, Sebring’s lead grew to 11-4 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Port St. Joe tried to mount a rally getting two runners on but Duvall’s second strikeout of the inning and a force out at second put an end to any comeback attempt.
However, the Blue Streaks couldn’t recapture their winning ways the next day as DeSoto County won big after a lengthy weather delay. An eight-run second inning ballooned the Bulldogs’ 3-0 lead into an 11-0 advantage and Sebring couldn’t muster enough offense to fight back.