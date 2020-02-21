The Class 1 A State Girls Weightlifting Championship was held over the weekend with members of the Sebring Blue Streaks, Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons teams participating.
Six young ladies from across Highlands County gave it their all in Panama City Beach. Each weight division had 20 athletes vying for the top spot.
In the 110- weight class McKenna Kimbrell placed sixth with an impressive bench of 115 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 120 pounds for a total of 235 pounds. Avon Park’s Ma’Angelica Bautista benched 125.
Sebring’s Keelan Bevis placed seventh in the 139-weight division with a bench of 140 and a clean-and-jerk of 150 for a total of 290.
Placing 11th in the 154-weight group was Sebring’s Hannah Edwards with a bench of 135 and a clean-and-jerk of 160 for a total of 295.
Lake Placid’s Aniyah Hills competed in the 169-weight class. Hills benched 145 and clean-and-jerked 130 for a total of 275.
Placing eighth in the 199-weight division was Avon Park’s Simanthe Watson who benched 155 and clean-and-jerked 150 for a total of 305.