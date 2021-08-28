SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted their first swim meet of the season against the visiting Avon Park Red Devils and Okeechobee Brahmans.
Sebring won the girls with 66 points to Avon Park’s 31 and Okeechobee’s 5. Avon Park won the boy’s with 54 points to Sebring’s 30 and Okeechobee’s 17.
“First meet, a lot of learning curves,” said Sebring Boys Coach Greg Smith. “The kids learning how to swim and us learning the kids. We have a lot of growing to do this year. We are progressing very well, some of these kids when they first hit the water could barely make it down to 25 and we are doing really good with the 50’s right now.”
“We are doing amazing,” commented Avon Park Coach Tracy Lee. “A lot of our times to start this season are where they were at the end of last season, there is not much of a drop which is good to build on.”
The results from Tuesday are as follows, relay races show with winning team in individual races show the top three of each race.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Team Relay: Sebring 2:11.43; Madeline Swaine, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chambers.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Team Relay: Avon Park 1:59.97; Will Barben, Marco Montanez, Luke McGrath and Jack J Barben.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park Emma Welch 2:47.49; Sebring Harley Wade 2:48.31 and Sebring Heather Stewart 2:53.90.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park Luke McGrath 2:20.70; Avon Park Kent Clark 4 30.50 35.75 37.83 36.62 2 Clark, Kent APHS 2:26.05 and Okeechobee Ty Easterday.
Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Sebring Sophia Kogelschatz 2:26.94; Avon Park Kendal Lambert 2:47.30 and Sebring Bridgette Harrington 3:04.33.
Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley: Avon Park Will Barben 2:29.30; Avon Park Marco Montanez 2:34.99 and Okeechobee Joshua Boon, Joshua 2:41.30.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: Sebring Kyara Chambers 29.93; Sebring Hannah Andrews 31.86 and Vanessa Johnson 31.93.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park Jack J Barben 24.90; Okeechobee Tucker Myers 25.71 and Avon Park Dorian Taylor 26.34.
Girls 1 meter: Sebring Emma Rowe 211.25; Sebring Tori Morris 172.70 and Avon Park Madison Talley 151,95.
Boys 1 meter: Avon Park Dorian Taylor 187.35, Sebring Peyton Spencer 178.95.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: Sebring Leila Henry 1:16.96; Avon Park Nicole McGrath 1:21.98 and Okeechobee Vanessa Johnson 1:26.45.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: Sebring Wyatt Lundy 1:09.70; Okeechobee Joshua Boon 1:14.07 and Sebring Jordan Shaffer 1:14.72.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park Hollie Myers 1:04.97; Sebring Madeline Swaine 1:08.59 and Okeechobee Anai Bustos 1:15.44.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park Jack J Barben 57.31; Sebring Dylan Bond57.93 and Gavin Palasigue 1:06.08.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park Kendal Lambert 6:52.52; Avon Park Emma Welch 7:39.97 and Okeechobee Marlene Huerta 7:58.04.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: Avon Park Luke McGrath 6:21.38; Sebring Wyatt Lundy 6:51.87 and Kent Clark 7:09.53.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Sebring 1:57.00; Leila Henry, Kyara Chambers, Madeline Swaine and Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 1:50.31; Dorian Taylor, Bryson Albritton, Marco Montanez and Kent Clark.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: Avon Park Hollie Myers 1:17.09, Sebring Leila Henry 1:23.32, Sebring Emma Rowe 1:29.10.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: Avon Park Will Barben 1:07.04, Okeechobee Tucker Myers 1:10.64 and Bud Cox 1:11.41.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: Sebring Sophia Kogelschatz 1:17.26, Sebring Hannah Andrews 1:27.45 and Avon Park Nicole McGrath 1:43.27.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: Sebring Dylan Bond 1:16.46, Okeechobee Ty Easterday 1:29.80 and Alton Azcona 1:33.08.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Team: Sebring 4:28.08; Kyara Chambers, Bridgette Harrington, Leila Henry and Megan Glisson.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Team: Avon Park 4:10.45; Jack J Barben, Kent Clark, Bryson Albritton and Will Barben.
Avon Park will host swim meets next Tuesday and Thursday.