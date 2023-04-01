SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity Baseball Team scored eight runs in their last three at bats to jolt past the Desoto Bulldogs (3-9) for a 11-4 win. Sebring improves to 12-4 on the season and snapped a two game losing streak while extending DeSoto’s losing streak to five at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring.
It did not start easy for the Blue Streaks as they had to make pitching changes in both the first and second innings as they minimized any damage on the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs posted two runs in the top of the first on a walk, sacrifice bunt and a single by Jace Kellogg to make the score 1-0. Kellogg later scored on a double by Jasper Davis to give DeSoto a 2-0 lead.
Two more walks loaded the bases and Sebring Head Coach Jasone DeWitt made his fist pitching change, bringing in Dalton Todd, who finished the inning quickly with an unconventional double play as a fly ball to center for the first out and the throw to second where the runner did not tag up for the easy force at second base to end the inning.
Sebring cut the Bulldogs lead in half in the bottom of the first when Clayton Evans hit a two out double into left-center to score Chase Vaughn and make the score 2-1 after the first.
Pitching continued to be Sebring’s Achille’s Heel in the second inning as three walks and a sacrifice bunt had DeSoto up 3-1 with two outs before DeWitt pulled the trigger and made his second pitching change, bringing in Beny Bikar Jr to get the last out and keep the score at 3-1.
Sebring came out swinging in the bottom of the second with a leadoff double by Dalton Percy and scoring on a single by Trevor Carter. Carter later scored on an error to tie the game at 3 after two innings.
After DeSoto retook the lead in the top of the fourth, 4-3, the game slowly turned into a one sided affair.
Sebring answered and took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth. A double by Beny Bikar Jr into right field drove in Dalton Todd to tie the game at 4. BIkar later scored to give Sebring a 5-4 lead.
Bikar shut down DeSoto for the rest of the game and finished pitching 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four.
Sebring, though, was not finished as they added a run in the fifth and exploded for five in the sixth.
Leading 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Bikar hit a one out double into left field and later scored on a single by Rhett Vaughn. Clayton Evans drove in two more runs on a double to widen the Blue Streaks to five, 9-4.
Dalton Percy capped off the scoring with a one out triple into deep right-center field to make the final score 11-4.
Along with an outstanding relief performance to earn the win, Bikar also had three hit, two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run. Percy and Evans also had three hits apiece and both drove in a pair of runs.
Sebring played Avon Park on Friday night with results unavailable as of press time. The Blue Streaks are away their next three games for returning home on April 14 to play the Labelle Cowboys.