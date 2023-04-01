SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity Baseball Team scored eight runs in their last three at bats to jolt past the Desoto Bulldogs (3-9) for a 11-4 win. Sebring improves to 12-4 on the season and snapped a two game losing streak while extending DeSoto’s losing streak to five at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring.

It did not start easy for the Blue Streaks as they had to make pitching changes in both the first and second innings as they minimized any damage on the scoreboard.

Recommended for you