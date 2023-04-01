SEBRING — Back in the win column.
The Sebring Blue Streaks softball team grabbed much-needed 4-1 win over the Hardee Wildcats Thursday night. It halted a four-game Blue Streak losing skid. Over that quartet of contests Sebring never lost by more than three runs. The Blue Streaks were singing a different tune after Thursday..
“Especially with this team, it feels real good because it seems like we’re always 1-0, 1-1, 2-1 all the way to the seventh or eighth inning,” Coach Hector Perez said about getting a close win. “And then (at home) lately it hadn’t been bouncing our way. But this time it did and I’m very happy for that.”
Hardee and Sebring traded one-run first innings. The Wildcats picked up a run on a wild pitch that scored a runner from third. Jewelissa Delgado drove in Tera Lynn Price with a double to knot it up in the bottom half.
Sebring’s Marissa Wilkinson matched zeros with Hardee starter Kaitlyn Duquette over the next few innings. They totaled eight strikeouts and allowed just three baserunners during that time. Each time the runner was left stranded on second base to keep the teams deadlocked at 1-1.
Although, Sass Patterson had something to say about that in the bottom of fourth. She belted the first pitch she saw over the center field fence for a solo home run. Her third roundtripper of the season had her team out in front 2-1.
Perez mentioned how they tweaked Patterson’s stance and asked her to stay behind the ball more. She did just that Thursday and came up clutch for her team.
“Every time she hits a home run she gives us a lot of energy,” third baseman Paige Benton said about the effect of Patterson’s home run.
But Sebring wasn’t done there. Benton and Carmen Stone picked up back-to-back singles. Bailey Pauze moved them both over with a sacrifice bunt. And a passed ball during Amber Young’s at-bat scored Benton from third. The Blue Streaks left the fourth with a 3-1 lead.
They grabbed another run in the bottom of the sixth when Carmen Stone doubled home Benton for a 4-1 lead. Stone finished 3-for-3 with the one run batted in. That gives her five hits in her last two games.
Perez said Stone’s been making really good contact the last few games and is starting to find holes now.
Not to be left out, Wilkinson was great the rest of the way. She saw just two Hardee batters reach base from the fifth to the seventh. The closest scoring threat the Wildcats had during that time was with a runner on second with two outs in the seventh. Wilkinson picked up a strikeout to strand that runner and secure the win.
The junior allowed one run while striking out 11 batters, walking one and hitting another. Thursday was her first game without multiple runs against her since pitching five shutout innings against Lake Placid on March 6.
Perez said Wilkinson was spot-on Thursday night. She had location issues to start off but was able to make the adjustment.
According to Perez, she’s been pitching well but sometimes they aren’t doing enough behind her defensively. That can lead to her pitching way more than she needs to in a given inning. It was important the Blue Streaks played a good defensive game.
But even more important is them harnessing the momentum from Thursday night’s game and utilizing it in the rest of their contests. It all starts with a positive attitude for Perez. Benton said it was great to see them regain the level of enthusiasm they need.
Next up for Sebring was a Friday night matchup at home against McKeel Academy (Lakeland). The Wildcats entered the contest at 7-8 and winners in three of their last four. Results were unavailable as of press time.