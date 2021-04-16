SEBRING — Both Sebring High School’s girls and boys teams advanced to the regional semifinals in the Florida state tennis tournament over the week.
Sebring boys played host to districts for Class 2A-District 11. They claimed the team title with a total of 20 overall points. Meanwhile, the girls advanced to the regional semifinals by finishing second to McKeel in their competition on the road in Lakeland. Lake Placid girls will not advance to regional play.
The Sebring boys dominated on the courts. Trace Lackey, Vinay Krishnadas, John Allen Rogers and Kartik Ananthan won all of their combined eight matches without dropping a single set.
Lackey, who already qualified for the state championships, defeated his semifinal opponent 6-2, 6-1 and his finals matchup 6-1, 6-0. Two-seeded Krishnadas won his matches 6-0, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 singles player Rogers made quick work in his semifinal 6-0, 6-1 and in his final as well 6-3, 6-0. No. 5 Ananthan went 6-0, 6-1 in his semifinal and 6-4, 6-1 the following match.
The only player to not win his respective finals match was Elijah De La Nuez. He advanced to the second round after upsetting No. 1 seed for Lake Wales 6-1, 7-6 (4). Unfortunately, he couldn’t build off it as he dropped his final in three sets.
De La Nuez found redemption alongside his doubles partner in Rogers. After claiming a semifinal victory, the No. 2 doubles duo for Sebring beat Hardee 6-3, 6-1.
Meanwhile the No. 1 doubles pairing of Lackey and Krishnadas swept their way to a win as well. After downing Lake Wales 6-2, 6-2, the two defeated their finals opponents from Hardee 6-3, 6-0. Regardless of the result on April 20, Lackey and Krishnadas will represent Sebring at the state level at the championships in Orlando.
Additionally, the four teams with non-competing players decided to host a round robin-esque tournament. Sixth seed Devam Patel showed why he’ll be a key contributor for Sebring next year as he defeated every opponent without losing a set.
Now, the Sebring boys will host their Class 2A-Region 6 semifinals on Tuesday, April 20. If the Streaks win, they’ll be right back on the campus of Sebring High School that Thursday for the regional finals.
As for the girls, the Lady Streaks came in second out of five teams in Class 2A-District 11 and will advance to the Class 2A-Region 6.
“All of my girls that played today did really well,” said Sebring Coach Shana Bassett. “They stepped up their levels and played the McKeel girls really well. I couldn’t be prouder of them. They did really well the last two days.”
In No. 1 singles, Reagan Lenihan came up short in the first round falling to Hardee, 6-3 and 6-4. Ainsley Davis of Lake Placid also came up short in her match falling 6-0 and 6-1.
Lauren Chapman of Lake Placid was knocked out of the tournament in the first round in No. 2 singles by Lake Wales with scores of 6-1 and 6-0. Mara Pepper of Sebring won her first set with scores of 6-3 and 6-2 but fell short in the final round to McKeel, 6-0 and 6-1, placing in second.
Sebring’s Aly Smith took on Lake Placid’s Paige Roberts in No. 3 singles. Smith eased past Roberts, 6-2 and 6-1. In the second round Smith fell to McKeel, 6-0 and 6-0.
In round two of No. 4 singles, Sebring’s Alayna Myhre and Lake Placid’s Rachel Peitz went head-to-head. Myhre advanced to the final round by defeating Peitz, 6-0 and 6-1. In the final round McKeel defeated Myhre, 6-1 and 6-0, placing Myhre in second.
Lake Placid’s Jaida Goodyear came up short in No. 5 singles in round one falling to Lake Wales, 6-0 and 6-0. In round two, Sebring’s Haley Waltman dominated, defeating Hardee, 6-0 and 6-0, but Wallman came up short in the final round against McKeel, 6-3 and 6-1. Waltman finished second.
In No. 1 doubles, Sebring’s Lenihan and Myhre defeated Lake Placid’s Davis and Champman in the first round, 6-0 and 6-3. Sebring fell short in round two against McKeel, 6-1 and 6-1, placing them in third.
Lake Placid was knocked out of the competition in No. 2 doubles in the first round when Roberts and Peitz fell to Hardee 6-3 and 6-1. Sebring’s Pepper and Waltman narrowly defeated Hardee in the second round, 6-4 and 7-6 (7-5). In the final round Sebring placed second against McKeel, 6-0 and 6-0.
“We are going to practice playing in the heat,” explained Bassett. “That was a big thing for us and we are going to work on conditioning.”
The Lady Streaks will hit the road and travel to Lemon Bay for the Regional Tournament that will be held Tuesday, April 20.