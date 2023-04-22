The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity Baseball Team (18-5) celebrated their Seniors on Thursday with a 13-1 five inning win over the Clewiston Tigers (4-14) at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring.

George Sebring started on the mound for the Blue Streaks and came out blazing strikes that hit the glove of catcher Rafael A. Cartagena with a pop you only hear in baseball. Sebring struck out the side to start the game.

