The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity Baseball Team (18-5) celebrated their Seniors on Thursday with a 13-1 five inning win over the Clewiston Tigers (4-14) at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring.
George Sebring started on the mound for the Blue Streaks and came out blazing strikes that hit the glove of catcher Rafael A. Cartagena with a pop you only hear in baseball. Sebring struck out the side to start the game.
The Blue Streaks then sent fourteen batters to the plate in the bottom of the first. Beny Bikar Jr reached on a walk and advanced to third on a double into right-center by Chase Vaughn. Rhett Vaughn followed with a single into left field to drive in Bikar and advance Chase Vaughn to third. Trevor Carter drove in both Vaughns with a triple into deep right-center as the Blue Streaks held a 3-0 lead with no outs.
A walk to Cole Travers and a sacrifice fly into center by Dalton Percy drove in Carter to make the score 5-0. A walk and an error loaded the bases, another walk and an error plated two more runs with two outs as Sebring expanded their lead to 7-0.
Carter singled into right field to drive in two more runs, four for the inning, that gave the Blue Streaks a 9-0 lead after the first inning.
Neither team scored in the second inning and Sebring added three more runs in the bottom of the third.
A leadoff single by Bikar, a walk to Chase Vaughn followed by a single by Rhett Vaughn accounted for two runs as Sebring widened their lead to 11-0. Clayton Evans capped off the scoring with a sacrifice fly into center to plate Rhett Vaughn and give Sebring a 12-0 lead after three innings.
Clewiston tried to mount an offense in the top of the fourth scoring on a leadoff single and two passed balls with Bikar on the mound for Sebring’s third pitcher of the game. Bikar struck out two of the next three batters to shut down the Tigers and hold a 12-1 lead after four innings.
Sebring added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth with George Sebring scoring on a sacrifice fly to center by Dalton Todd to make the score 13-1.
After a leadoff infield single by Clewiston to start the fifth, Todd got the next three batters out to secure the 13-1 win for the Blue Streaks.
Bikar, Rhett Vaughn and Carter led the Blue Streaks with two hits each with Carter driving in four and Rhett Vaughn three.
Sebring ends there regular season next week with a chance to reach 20 wins for the season with both games being at Firemen’s Memorial Field in Sebring. Next Tuesday they host county rival, the Lake Placid Green Dragons (10-8) and Thursday they face off against the Winter Haven Blue Devils (17-5).