BARTOW — The Sebring Blue Streaks were unable to overcome four turnovers in a 20-13 loss to the Bartow Yellow Jackets on Friday in Bartow to suffer their first loss of the season in a rain-drenched night.
Offensively for Sebring, it was the worst possible scenario to start a game in, at the time was in light rain misty conditions. They returned the opening kickoff to near midfield and nearly lost it on a fumble.
On their first play on offense, they lost a fumble that gave Bartow the ball on their 46. Bartow’s first play was a deep 40-yard pass down the left side to reach the 6-yard line and two plays later Amarion Baker scored on a 1-yard run to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead.
On Sebring’s second play from scrimmage, Bartow’s Randolph John stepped in front of the Sebring receiver to intercept a Cam Kimbrell pass in full stride and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. One minute into the game and the Blue Streaks found themselves in a 13-0 hole.
Sebring did not panic, regrouping and emphasizing the running game as they powered their way through the Bartow defense on their next possession as Wilney Francois and Travis Kerney pounded the inside and edges of the Yellow Jacket defensive line.
Eight straight running plays yielded 50 yards for Sebring as they reached Bartow’s 7-yard line. From their they went into the wildcat formation with Caden Dunlap taking the snap and working his way through the middle for a 7-yard touchdown run to cut Bartow’s lead to six at 13-7.
The Sebring defense forced Bartow to punt and got the ball back on the 41-yard line. The Blue Streaks continued to batter the Bartow defense as they ran the ball nine straight times, this time adding Frederick Hankerson into the mix of runners with Francois and Kerney.
With less than a minute left in the first quarter, Francois capped off Sebring’s second touchdown drive with a 4-yard run to tie the score at 13.
As Sebring utilized the running game to visibly wear down the Yellow Jacket offense, the Sebring defense forced a turnover on downs to start the second quarter. With second and 1 on their own 48, Sebring was poised to drive down the field until the forces of nature stepped in to intervene.
Momentum is fragile, and Sebring came out of the hour-plus weather delay looking to keep what they had before the delay with Kimbrell throwing a 32-yard pass to Ke’varreis White to reach the Bartow 20.
Changing to the pass game, Sebring lost six yards on a sack and two plays later, Kimbrell’s pass over the middle was intercepted by Bartow’s Baker and returned 80 yards for a touchdown to put the Yellow Jackets back on top 20-13.
Sebring promptly went back to the run game, twice driving into Bartow territory, coming up empty both times as they turned the ball over on downs and time ran out in the first half as the scored remained 20-13.
The second half became a defensive struggle as both teams traded punts and in the fourth quarter traded interceptions.
Even after throwing three interceptions, Kimbrell nearly brought the Blue Streaks back in the last minute of the game, completing passes to Dunlap and White for 20 and 17 yards respectively, Sebring reached Bartow’s 28 with 14.9 seconds left in the game.
Time ran out for the Blue Streaks after a couple of shots into the end zone failed as the Bartow Yellow Jackets held on to the 20-13 win over Sebring.
Sebring rushed for 193 yards with Kerney leading the way with 64 yards on 17 carries. Hankerson and Francois both rushed for 57 yards. White had three receptions for 46 yards and Dunlap had one interception.
The Sebring defense only gave up 78 yards rushing on 27 attempts and 112 total passing yards.
Sebring will be away this Friday as they travel to play Riverview Sarasota in Sarasota.
Lake Placid 54, Cocoa Beach 0
COCOA BEACH — After a nearly two-hour rain delay the Lake Placid Green Dragons hit the gridiron in Cocoa Beach to take on the Minutemen. The Green Dragons destroyed the Minutemen in a 54-0 victory for their first win of the season and improved their record to 1-2.
The playing conditions were not ideal with a drenching rain coming down before kickoff leaving the field soggy and the ball slippery but the Green Dragons were thirsty for their first win.
“We had a long night with a big delay before the game due to storms,” explained Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “The storms just wouldn’t blow over but we finally got it kicked off. Everyone got in on the action and it was a great night. I am very proud of these guys for getting this win. I’ve been telling them all along that once we get everyone healthy and back on the field we will be okay. We still have a few guys missing but I think our team got a glimpse of what we could be once we get everyone back. I am very proud of them. I told them to keep believing in what we are doing, keep believing in the mission and all our goals are still there for us.”
Lazavion Brown kicked off the scoring for the Green Dragons with two touchdowns back-to-back. Lake Placid had a commanding 13-0 lead with 7 minutes left in the first quarter. Lake Placid tacked on another touchdown before the end of the first bringing the score to an overwhelming 20-0. Less than a minute to go in the first quarter, the Green Dragon’s Douglas McCray scooped up a Cocoa Beach fumbled ball and returned it for a touchdown expanding Lake Placid’s lead to 26-0.
“(Wyatt) Hines did well and we aren’t asking him to do too much,” White explained. “The ball was a little wet so we didn’t do very much passing. We tried keeping the ball on the ground and that seemed to work pretty well for us. He did a good job of managing the game. His job is not to turn the ball over, make the correct read and manage the football game and he did a great job doing that.”
Freshman Keveun Mason contributed three touchdowns for the Green Dragons while Elijah McGahee and DJ Bullard each crossed into the end zone to help Lake Placid reach the 54-0 shutout victory Friday night.
Mason led the Green Dragons in rushing yards with 84, Brown had 57 and McGahee was not far behind with 47. The team total rushing yards was 218.
The Minutemen made 35 plays and were negative 35 yards. The Green Dragons sacked the quarterback three times with Casen Simmons, DJ Bullard and Mosley McCray each taking down the Minutemen’s QB.
“I am super proud of our defense,” added White. “They did really well. Cocoa only completed two pass on eight attempts but rushing the football they were minus 35 yards. That just goes to show the effort that our defense is putting in.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the Discovery Spartans Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.