SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks’ run ended with them as one of the last two teams standing.
The Sebring Dixie Boys All-Star squad fell to Hardee 13-1 in the championship game of the Florida Dixie Boys State Tournament. It was the team’s final contest of a three-game day on Sunday.
The day started with Sebring resuming its weather-paused matchup from Saturday with the Wildcats. Sebring lost to Hardee in the teams’ second round showdown. The Wildcats jumped out in front before Saturday’s storm and kept going Sunday morning with a back-breaking final inning for the 12-2 win.
But the Blue Streaks bounced back in their elimination game against Spring Hill Sunday afternoon. Jace King scored the first run on an error by Spring Hill’s catcher in the first inning.
Jack Sebring, AJ Fantauzzi and Aiden Bryant all came across in the second to push the lead to 4-0. Starter Diesel Taylor allowed two hits up to this point and defense preserved his shutout in the third.
A bloop over Chase Casey at first was poised to score a Spring Hill runner from second. However, an accurate throw in and a great relay to the catcher caught the runner at home to end the inning.
Taylor worked to keep his opponent off the board as much as possible with his only slip ups coming in his final two innings of work. The righty picked up the win as he struck out three batters and walked one while allowing just three runs.
Casey relieved him in the top of the sixth. He struck out two batters in a shutout inning. And he got it started in the bottom to put the game away.
Two runs away from the run rule, the Blue Streaks had the back half of their lineup due at the plate. Casey roped leadoff double into left and Liam Bryant moved him over with a single.
Liam promptly stole second as Sebring was constantly aggressive on the bases throughout the tourney. An error trying to get him at second scored Casey and moved Liam to third. Then a misplay on a ground ball by Fantauzzi brought him home for the walk-off run rule.
The win set up a rematch with Hardee later that day. And the same result as their first bout played out in the first. Hardee, the designated visitors, threw a big hook out of the corner.
A sacrifice fly after a stolen base and a wild pitch from starter Jack Sebring put the Wildcats on top 1-0. Sebring got the next batter on a flyout to center but hit the one after that on the first pitch.
His 0-2 pitch to catcher Cole Bedenbaugh was then launched over the left field wall for a two-run homer and a 3-0 Hardee lead.
The Blue Streaks had a chance in the bottom of the first with the bases loaded and one out thanks to a walk from Jace King and singles from August Stivender and Chaz Waltman. But Casey popped up on the infield and Liam went down looking to end the frame.
Hardee poured it on in the second. It started with a single and double. Sebring made the change to Aiden Bryant after that, who didn’t fare well. He forced an RBI grounder then some walks, a couple passed balls and an error at catcher put up three more runs.
Sebring scraped in a run in the third. An error at shortstop put Stivender on second. A groundout by Waltman moved him over and another by Casey got him in. Hardee now led 8-1.
Then the rain came down hard. The game resumed later in the evening and a strikeout of Brody Danzey ended any scoring threat. Waltman manned the bump in the top of fourth.
He kept Hardee off the board over the next two frames recording five strikeouts but the Wildcats put up five more runs in the sixth against him and Casey to secure the run rule. The Wildcats held on to win their first ever state title.