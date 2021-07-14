SEBRING – The Sebring “O”zone All-Star baseball team continued to show their dominance with a four inning 14-4 win over the Spring Hill National All-Start team Monday afternoon to continue in the winner’s bracket of the Dixie Florida Division 1 “O”zone Tournament at Max Long Recreational Complex.
The start of the game gave the appearance of being a strong test for Sebring as both teams went scoreless and hitless the first inning.
Sebring starting pitcher Gabe Ford was untouchable in the first inning, striking out all three batters faced looking and continued that for the first two batters in the second inning.
A walk broke the string of five consecutive strikeouts and Matt Opolski-Roe showed he was not untouchable as he belted a two run homer over left center field fence to give Spring Hill Nationals a 2-0 lead in the top of the second.
Ford finished the inning with his sixth strikeout of the game.
The bottom of the second took a strange turn as the Spring Hill pitchers had trouble finding the plate for four walks, they were called for several balks that accounted for two runs, two errors that led to another run, a passed ball for another. When the dust finally settled, Sebring had posted five runs on the board without a single hit to take a 4-2 before the game was delay for about an hour due to rain, thunder and lightning with two outs.
When play resumed, Sebring added their fifth run of the inning to take a 5-2 lead.
Ford showed no ill effects of the long delay as he came out in the top of the third, striking out all three batters he faced to make quick work of the Spring Hill National batters.
Errors would continue to haunt Spring Hill National in the bottom of the third as Mekhi Taylor led off with a grounder to short and reached on an error. Taylor stole second and reached third on the throwing error to second. Coby Moesching brought him home with a single into left to make the score 6-2.
Another error, walk and balk sent another run in as Sebring increased their lead to 7-2 with two runners on and no outs. For the second time in as many games, Tripp Handley cleared the bases with a three run homer over right center that hit the side of the building behind the fence with a loud bang as Sebring’s lead ballooned to eight at 10-2.
Sebring started right back up, taking advantage of a dropped ball at first and a walk, Trey Holman singled into center to drive in Jett DeWitt and Brody Danzey scored on a groundball to third by Tanner Simmons as Sebring reached a ten run lead at 12-2.
Sebring added two more runs, the first on a single by Taylor to drive in Holman and a sacrifice fly by Moesching to drive in Taylor as Sebring held a 14-2 lead heading into the fourth.
Ford started the inning giving up back to back singles before striking out his tenth batter of the game and coming out. Hunter Stone came in relief and though two runs scored, Stone was able to stop Spring Hill, ending the game with a strikeout to give Sebring the 14-4 win.
Ford was named player of the game for Sebring and Sebring faced the Spring Hill American team on Tuesday morning, needing just two more wins to be state champions and head to the Dixie World Series. Results were unavailable at press time.