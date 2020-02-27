SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks are just one game away from the Final Four after defeating the Leesburg Yellow Jackets Tuesday night. Leesburg came out strong as the Blue Streaks struggled to find their groove but Sebring came out hot in the second half to defeat the Yellow Jackets 57-53 and clinched their spot in the Class 5A-Region 2 Championship game.
“It was a heck of a game,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “We challenged them at halftime and told them to get out there defensively and we made some adjustments. They reacted and made the adjustments we wanted them to. They did a great job. They stressed me out and gave me some more grey hairs in the first half. One of the things I tell these boys is to win the first three minutes of each quarter and then we will see where the chips fall. Once we win the first three minutes, we are in the driver’s seat and in control, that is exactly what we did. They went out and executed tonight.”
The Yellow Jackets pulled ahead in the first period with Jyre McCloud and Dmani Nettles each netting two baskets. Akiem Nickerson added a rebound for Leesburg. Sebring was not far behind with Alvin Tumblin making a dunk and adding a free throw. Mike Sholtz sank three free throws to bring the score to 10-6 at the end of the first.
Leesburg added to their lead but Sebring closed the gap in the closing minutes of the second period. The Yellow Jackets’ Nettles rebounded and added a layup while McCloud added a layup. Sebring’s Ryan Brown sank a 3-pointer and Eric Brown went 2-for-2 at the line bringing the score to 16-11. D’Andre Seward and McCloud each made jump shots for the Yellow Jackets.
Tumblin slam dunked the ball and added a free throw. Sholtz rolled the ball into the basket narrowing the deficit to 20-16 with 3:30 left in the first half. Seward expanded Leesburg’s lead with a pair of baskets and a free throw. Sebring answered with a jump shot by Tumblin and a free throw by Eric Brown. The Yellow Jackets added another basket before Sebring chopped the deficit with a shot by Tavion Coston and a shot off the backboard by Tumblin who was fouled on the play and made a free throw bringing the score to 27-24 at the end of the first half with the Yellow Jackets in a slight lead.
“We got the job done,” said Mike Sholtz. “We had a lot of mistakes at the beginning of the game and I had a lot of mistakes but my team and coaches were here to lift me up. They helped me play and helped me through my struggles. They picked me up and had my back all the way through. Last game was rough and without my team I wouldn’t have made 22 points tonight.
“I can’t wait for Friday. We are going to listen to the game plan and listen to coach P to get ready. Coming from my school in Tampa (Midldleton) I had never been past the first round of districts so words can’t even explain. I am happy to be here.”
Sebring took the lead early in the third period with a layup by Sholtz, a shot off the glass and a 3-pointer by Eric Brown pushing the Blue Streaks into a 31-29 lead. Eric Brown contributed eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals for Sebring.
Leesburg reclaimed the lead with a pair of baskets by Nettles bringing the score of 34-31 with 3:35 left in the quarter. The Blue Streaks went on an eight-point run with Ryan Brown making a jump shot, Will Desources sank a 3-pointer and Tumblin added a three-point play after being fouled on a jump shot giving Sebring a 39-34 lead. Leesburg narrowed the deficit with a bucket but Sebring had a 39-36 lead at the end of the third.
Sholtz led the Blue Streaks in the fourth quarter with four baskets and seven out of eight free throws for a total of 15 of his team high 22 points. The Yellow Jackets tried to catch up with McCloud contributing a shot off the glass and four free throws. Sebring continued to build their lead with a free throw by Ryan Brown and as time began to run out Hester charged down the open court for an easy layup.
Ryan Brown added four assists and two steals for the Blue Streaks. With Sebring in a 57-48 lead and just :07.2 left on the clock the Yellow Jackets chopped at the deficit with a basket by Mike Floyd and at the buzzer a 3-pointer by Devin Graham but it wasn’t enough to stop the mighty Blue Streaks who won with a final score of 57-53.
“This home crowd is the best player in the gym,” said Harris. “That is what we love and I’m sure it will be packed again on Friday night when we play Jones. We already played Jones once and lost by four points so we know what they do so we are just going to watch some films.
“We are going to get after them, they are going to be a gritty team and will get after it. We are going to play and have fun. We are very proud of these boys. They are one step closer to the goal they set in the beginning of the year and we are here.”
The Yellow Jackets stung the Blue Streaks but did not take them out. Sebring will advance to the Class 5A-Region 2 Championship game where they will host the Jones Tigers on Friday at 7 p.m.