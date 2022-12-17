SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Girls Weightlifting team edged out the Okeechobee Brahmans in a spirited contest 41-39 at Sebring’s weightlifting facility on Thursday night.
In the two team meet, points are awarded to first, second and third place in each weight class. The placement is the total of individual’s best bench and clean and jerk.
Listed below the weight class, place, school, name, best bench press, best clean and jerk, total weight.
First place gets five points, second place is awarded three and third place is one point.
110: (1) Sebring, Claudia Armengol 100 95 195; (2) Sebring, Denise Hermoso 85 105 190; (3) Sebring, Nevaeh Tyson 70 85 155.
119: (1) Okeechobee, J. Pearce 105 120 225; (2) Okeechobee, H. Harden 80 85 165; (3) Sebring, Chastidy Green 75 80 155.
129: (1) Sebring, Kinsley White 130 135 265; (2) Sebring, Morgan Hucke 105 100 205; (3) Sebring, Jaliah Davis 95 95 190.
139: (1) Okeechobee, A. Martz 95 85 180; (2) Sebring, Marissa Cooper 85 85 170; (3) Sebring, Krishna Patel 70 70 140; (4) Sebring, Whytni Adams 70 70 140.
154: (1) Sebring, Katherine Bubb 80 125 205; (2) Sebring, Elizabeth Bender 75 110 185; (3) Sebring, Morgan Durrnce 60 85 145.
169: (1) Okeechobee, E Maggard 115 85 200; (2) Sebring, Rylee Culbertson 95 95 190; (3) Sebring, Lauren Dohman 105 85 190.
183: (1) Okeechobee, J. Rueda 115 125 240; (2) Okeechobee, R. Tucker 110 115 225; (3) Sebring, Sanarious Lenton 85 85 170.
199: (1) Okeechobee, M. Collier 120 165 285; (2) Okeechobee, L. Prescott 95 90 185.
Unlimited: (1) Okeechobee, L. Maggard 165 130 295; (2) Sebring, Elizabeth Davis 135 125 260; (3) Sebring, Mycah Berry 100 115 215.