LAKE PLACID – The Sebring Blue Streaks Varsity baseball team (11-1) won their sixth consecutive game on Tuesday night over the Lake Placid Green Dragons (4-7) in Lake Placid in which they scored four of their runs with two outs on the board.
Lake Placid starting pitcher Donovan Lusby started out well, getting the first two batters out on a groundball to short and a fly ball to left. With two outs, Sebring’s Cameron Kimbrell walked and reached second on a stolen base before racing home on a single by Case McClelland to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Sebring added a run in the second in an inning that mirrored the first inning in which the Green Dragons got the first two batters out, then had trouble finding the third out as Sebring’s Freddie Perez beat out an infield single down the third base side, followed by a walk to Beny Bikar Jr before Perez scored on a single into right field by Zach Doorlag to give Sebring a 2-0 lead after the top of the second.
Lake Placid answered in the bottom of the second inning Brian Tharp and Damian Brown hit back-to-back one out singles into left and center respectively. A two out walk to Casen Simmons loaded the bases before Landon Goodwin took a pitch on the helmet to drive in Tharp to cut the Blue Streaks lead in half, 2-1.
After a silent third inning in which Lake Placid worked out of an one out bases loaded jam in which Rhett Vaughn flew out to left field and McClelland was tagged out at the plate to hold the Blue Streaks scoreless and keep the score 2-1.
The Blue Streaks padded their lead in the fourth inning with Perez, Bikar and Doorlag all singled to load the bases with no outs. A passed ball brought in Perez and a groundball to second by Kimbrell drove in Bikar to make the score 4-1.
McClelland singled into center to drive in Doorlag to widened Sebring’s lead to four at 5-1 after four innings.
Sebring added runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Doorlag led off with a double down the left field line and scored on a groundball to first to put the Blue Streaks up 6-1.
The Blue Streaks added a final run in the seventh inning off a walk and a two out error that brought in the final run of the game to make the score 7-1.
Doorlag led Sebring with three hits and pitched 4.1 innings giving up one run on three hits while striking out 4.
Lake Placid, now in a two game slide, will host the Clewiston Tigers on Thursday and travel to play Sebring again on Friday.
Sebring will attempt to keep their winning streak alive as they travel to Hardee on Thursdays and then play the Green Dragons at home on Friday.