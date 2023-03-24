SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team (10-2) lost 2-1 in nine innings against the Island Coast Gators (9-2). Although it resulted in their second straight loss, the Blue Streaks proved they can hang with quality teams in their class.
Not only that but fans were treated to an outstanding pitcher’s duel between two athletes set to hit the next level. Sebring’s Rhett Vaughn and Island Coast’s Kevin Martinez started for their respective teams. They allowed a combined two runs, eight hits, one walk and an astronomical 21 strikeouts.
Vaughn, a Florida State University commit, posted a majority of those as he racked up 12 in his six innings of work. His lone run allowed came in the first when a single scored a runner who ended up on third base from a passed ball.
Head Coach Jasone DeWitt said Vaughn stayed focused despite that inning. He called Tuesday a “great, great performance.”
In fact, Vaughn punched out eight of the next nine batters he faced over the next three innings including striking out the side in the fourth. The last out of his start even came on strikes.
Meanwhile Martinez, set to play at Flagler College, picked up nine Ks and threw 103 pitches but made it through two more innings than Vaughn. The only run he allowed came in the first on a Rhett Vaughn groundout double play that scored Beny Bikar Jr. from third. The Blue Streaks leadoff man made it to second on an error then Chase Vaughn moved him over on a hit.
DeWitt liked his team’s ability to respond to knot the game up after the Gators grabbed the lead in their first at-bats. He complimented Martinez’s performance and mentioned how he located his offspeed pitches for strikes and hit spots all night. He’s a guy batters can’t get behind on.
Not only that but the Gators played good defense behind him that kept his pitch count relatively low. The Blue Streaks caught barrels on multiple occasions that will only be seen as outs in the scorebook because of the Gator defense. Sebring’s Cole Travers in the eighth hit a ball destined for extra bases that center fielder Jordi Guerrero needed every inch to track down.
When Rhett was pulled at 100 pitches, Martinez was at 74. Some of that came from the Blue Streaks’ aggressive nature at the plate.
“Our guys like to swing it and we have to know situations,” DeWitt said. “We have to know (the) circumstances. We have to know when it’s important to take. We have to know when it’s important to swing and we (have) to get better at that.”
Another contributing factor was probably letting their emotions get the better of them at times. It wasn’t the whole story but DeWitt believes it played in a little bit. Sebring has a squad that wants to succeed and perform to the level of which they’re capable.
The Blue Streak skipper said they’ll take steps so that everything they need to work on as a group gets ironed out.
“They want to be guys that perform and do well but they have to understand this game is part of failure,” DeWitt said. “And the team that’s able to actually channel that, they’re going to be more successful and have that opportunity to win and tonight we let emotions get us a little bit.”
The Gators took the lead on a wild pitch from George Sebring in the top of the ninth. DeWitt said the junior did well in his first major relief appearance even if saddled with the loss. He had the one run against him in three innings while striking out seven batters and hitting one.
Island Coast grabbed two baserunners on bloop singles over both corner infielders. George Sebring struck the next batter out to get within one out of escaping the inning.
He then hit a batter to load the bases. A wild pitch in the third pitch of the following AB brought in the go-ahead run. That’s part of the little things DeWitt tries to stress often.
Facing a new pitcher, Clayton Evans gave his team life with a one-out line drive double in the bottom of the ninth. DeWitt brought in Nate Arnan as a courtesy runner for him. The Blu Streaks then put him in motion.
Based on the reliever’s delivery, they felt Arnan had a chance if a breaking ball was thrown. Unfortunately he ended up caught out at third for out No. 2. The next hitter went down on strikes to end the game.
Sebring would need to flush the loss quickly considering they had a Thursday night district matchup at Auburndale and a road contest Friday against Hardee. DeWitt said they were working on a plan for the rotation given the nature of playing three games in four days.
“We’re excited,” DeWitt said about the upcoming games. “Gives us an opportunity to get the sour taste out of our mouth.”