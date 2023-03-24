SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team (10-2) lost 2-1 in nine innings against the Island Coast Gators (9-2). Although it resulted in their second straight loss, the Blue Streaks proved they can hang with quality teams in their class.

Not only that but fans were treated to an outstanding pitcher’s duel between two athletes set to hit the next level. Sebring’s Rhett Vaughn and Island Coast’s Kevin Martinez started for their respective teams. They allowed a combined two runs, eight hits, one walk and an astronomical 21 strikeouts.

