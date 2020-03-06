LAKELAND — After an unbelievable season the Sebring Blue Streaks were knocked out of the Class 5A Final Four. The Blue Streaks came up short 59-44 against the Rickards Raiders of Tallahassee. Thursday was without a doubt one of the biggest games of the Blue Streaks lives and they gave it their all and never gave up. The R.P. Funding Center had a sea of blue and white filling the stands as Sebring held their own but couldn’t surpass the Raiders.
Regardless, Highlands County is proud of the Blue Streaks team and the way they represented the City of Sebring during the season.
“This is a tough loss,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “The kids played extremely hard and that is all you can ask for. We didn’t get it done sometimes on defense but we are still very proud of them. We didn’t make some defensive stops when we should have and turned the ball over at some crucial points.”
Rickards jumped into the lead early in the first quarter with a nine-point run. Sebring narrowed the deficit when Eric Brown made a jump shot, a layup and free throw cutting the deficit to 9-5. The Raiders widened the gap with a 3-pointer by Ke’Varius Taylor. Sebring’s Ryan Brown stole the ball and charged down the open court for a layup. He was fouled on the play and converted the play into three points, bringing the score to 12-8 with :55 seconds left in the first. Rickards made a layup and the Blue Streaks answered with a layup by Tumblin, making the score 14-10 at the end of the first with the Raiders in a slight lead.
The Blue Streaks were on the Raiders heels in the second period. Rickards built their lead to 19-12 with 5:23 left in the half. Sebring went on a huge run with Tumblin sinking two buckets and adding a free throw. Eric Brown netted a 3-pointer and Tavion Coston contributed a layup pushing Sebring into a 22-19 lead. Rickards reclaimed the lead with a pair of jump shots by Zackary White, giving the Raiders a 23-22 lead with 2:11 left in the half. Sebring’s Ryan Brown made a layup but Rickards answered with a basket by White, giving the Raiders a 25-24 lead at halftime.
“This hurts,” said an emotional Ryan Brown. “We knew what we were getting into and we were prepared but it just didn’t go our way. The ball didn’t fall our way. I’m very proud of my team. We knew from the summer league that this is how far we would go. This was our goal the whole time but we wanted to win. I love my brothers I told them we would be here. This is a very hard loss. At halftime we were excited because we are a second half team but we came out too slow.”
In the third quarter the Raiders came out strong with a pair of buckets increasing their lead to 29-24. The Blue Streaks chopped at the deficit when Ryan Brown and Coston each sank a 3-pointer. Rickards went on a nine-point run furthering their lead to 40-30. Sebring’s Tumblin and Sholtz each netted a single free throw and Ryan Brown sank a 3-pointer making the score 44-35 at the end of the third with Rickards holding to the lead.
The Blue Streaks were unable to rally in the fourth as Rickards built its lead. The Raiders added five points at the start of the period. Blue Streak’s Sholtz netted a free throw and Tumblin banked a shot. Tumblin contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and a steal for the Blue Streaks. Ryan Brown stole the ball and charged down the court for a layup and was fouled on the play. Ryan Brown made the extra point but Rickards still had a ten-point lead with a score of 51-41. Ryan Brown led Sebring with 16 points, 6 steals, 2 rebounds The Raiders went on a five-point run with three points at the line and layup by A’Drelin Robinson increasing their lead to 56-41. Ryan Brown netted a jump shot for Sebring and added a free throw but the Raiders held on to defeat Sebring 59-44.
“I am extremely proud of these young men,” Harris said after the game. “You can’t ask for a better group of kids. Of course, they are hurt but as a coach I am proud of them for their accomplishment of getting here. They have been battle tested, they have fought, they have been through somethings and we are just so proud of them. We have had a great season and worked hard to get here. This was a big goal for them and we are going to work to get back here. We are losing three seniors to graduation but it was a whole team effort today. We have made a lot of memories and photos to look back on. They should be very proud of themselves.”
Though Sebring’s season has come to a screeching halt, the memories will last a lifetime. The Blue Streaks put their heart into the game and hope to be back again next season.