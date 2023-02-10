SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team (15-7) saw there season slip away in the quarter-final of the Class 5A-District 10 playoffs to the Boca Ciega Pirates (12-12) by a final score of 80-73.
The game was tight throughout and tied after the first quarter despite Boca Ciega hitting four three pointers from four different players, both teams finished the first quarter with thirteen total points as Kaleb Nobles scored six for Sebring.
The second quarter was not much different with the game tied at 19 with four minutes to play in the half. The biggest lead was held by Sebring at three points, 28-25 on a three pointer by Dyveon Collymore.
The Blue Streaks were unable to hold the lead going into the half as the Pirates finished the last minute of the second quarter going on a 6-1 run to take a 31-29 halftime lead.
Boca Ciega opened up a tenuous four point lead early in the third quarter on three separate occasions; 33-29, 36-32 and 38-24 before Sebring took the first lead of the second half on a six point run on baskets by Jordan Gregory, Collymore and Nobles to take a two point advantage at 40-38.
Two 3-pointers by Collymore and a basket by Bruce Telesky gave Sebring their biggest lead of the game at five points, 48-43, with two minutes left in the third.
Two 3-pointers by James Edison helped to bring the Pirates back to one, 50-49, before Collymore hit from beyond the arc at the buzzer to end the third quarter to give the Blue Streaks a 53-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
A 7-2 run by the Pirates to start the fourth quarter had the Blue Streaks trailing briefly, 56-55, baskets by Nobles and KJ Turner put Sebring back on top 59-56. Boca Ciega answered with a 8-1 run to take a 64-60 lead they would not relinquish with 3:46 left in the game.
Slightly behind by eight, 72-64, with 1:56 left in the game, Sebring made its strongest push for a comeback with a basket by Nobles and a three pointer by Damian Martinez to make the score 73-69 with 1:11 remaining.
With 53.8 seconds left, it appeared momentarily that Sebring forced an errant pass by Boca Ciega that went out of bounds. With the chance of making this a one possession game, the referee called the ball out on Sebring, saying the ball glanced off a Sebring player, that gave the ball back the Pirates.
With Sebring forced to foul, the Pirates made all six shots while the baskets dried up for the Blue Streaks as Boca Ciega increased their lead to ten, 79-69 and held on to beat the Blue Streaks 80-73.
Edison led the Pirates with a game high 25 points that included five 3-pointers. Hector Cranchez scored 20.
Dyveon Collymore and Kaleb Nobles led the Blue Streaks with 20 points each. Collymore hit four 3-pointers and Damian Martinez had three in the loss.