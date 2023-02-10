SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys Basketball team (15-7) saw there season slip away in the quarter-final of the Class 5A-District 10 playoffs to the Boca Ciega Pirates (12-12) by a final score of 80-73.

The game was tight throughout and tied after the first quarter despite Boca Ciega hitting four three pointers from four different players, both teams finished the first quarter with thirteen total points as Kaleb Nobles scored six for Sebring.

