FROSTPROOF – A late rally by the Sebring Dixie Coach Pitch All-Star team fell short on Monday in the Dixie Baseball Coach Pitch Division I State Tournament in Frostproof as Sebring was eliminated from the tournament in an 8-6 to North Lakeland.
North Lakeland took a sizable lead in the first inning as the first four batters hit their way on base. Adriel Santos led off with a double followed by singles by DJ Roach, Braydon Matthews and Noah Kolanawski that put North Lakeland up 2-0.
A Sebring error later in the inning allowed two more runs to score as North Lakeland ended the first inning with a 4-0 lead.
Sebring cut North Lakeland’s lead in half posting single runs in the second and third innings.
In the second inning, singles by Nuk Peart and Miles Wohl along with a North Lakeland error allowed Peart to score to make the score 4-1.
In the third inning, Hunter Owens drove in Yale Hartt on a fielder’s choice to make the score 4-2.
As Sebring slowly tried to draw closer to North Lakeland, North Lakeland came out in the bottom of the third with four base hits to include a double by Noah Kolanawski that drove in two of North Lakeland’s three runs to build a five run lead at 7-2 after three innings.
After a scoreless fourth inning and time running out, Sebring pieced together a five hit four run inning in the top of the fifth.
Justus Campbell led off with a single to center. Jayden Paniagua hit a one out single into center. Landon Bishop and Yale Hardt both hit infield singles to drive in Campbell and Paniagua to make the score 7-4.
Miles Wohl went in to pinch run for Bishop and both Wohl and Hardtt scored on a double into center to slice North Lakeland’s lead to one at 7-6.
North Lakeland added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning to make the final score 8-6 as Sebring went down in order in the top of the sixth.
Though their baseball and tournament season is over for the time being this year, Sebring was awarded the Sportsman Trophy at the end of the game.