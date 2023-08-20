SEBRING — Though it is against the law, the Sebring Blue Streaks Football team conducted open Bear Season Friday night at Fireman’s Field in Sebring as they romped through the Palmetto Ridge Bears 54-0 in a preseason classic tune-up game.
After a weather delay and an arrival delay, this game was quickly dominated by Sebring as on paper it should have been with the Blue Streaks ranked 107th and defending district champions to Palmetto Ridge coming off an 1-7 season and ranked 402nd in the state.
The Blue Streaks scored on their first drive of the game, putting together a methodical running attack with Travis Kerney carrying the ball seven times for 40 yards before KJ Massey connected with Damarion Mitchell in the right side of the endzone for a 19-yard touchdown that capped off a nine-play 59-yard drive and put Sebring up 6-0.
The Sebring team started their second drive with a short field after recovering a fumble on the Bear’s 37. Six straight runs, the final three by Nick Rowe for a total of 25 yards to include a nine-yard touchdown run, gave the Blue Streaks a 13-0 first quarter lead.
Defense got into the act early in the second quarter when Josiah Taylor picked up a pass and returned it down the left sideline that broadened Sebring’s lead to 19-0.
With two boxes checked, only special teams was left and that box got checked a few minutes later when Damarion Mitchell returned a punt 30 yards for a touchdown that expanded the Blue Streaks lead to 26-0.
Sebring was gifted another short field possession when Nick Rowe recovered a fumble at the Bear’s seven yard line. Two runs by Travis Kerney, including a five yard touchdown run, gave Sebring a 33-0 second quarter lead.
The Bears put together a nice little drive toward the end of the half that included two passes for a total of 39 yards before it stalled at Sebring’s 28.
Neither team scored for the rest of the half as Sebring went into the break with a 33-0 lead.
It took Sebring one play in the second half to initiated the running clock when Zamarion Albritton ran a reverse down the left sideline for 65 yards and a touchdown to breach the 35-point differential as Sebring’s lead swelled to 40-0.
The Blue Streaks started and ended their next drive in one play as KJ Massey rolled left and threw down the left sideline. A bit underthrown, Jamaree Welch came back for the ball, outwrestled the Bear defender, maintained his balance and ran down the left sideline to complete the 59-yard touchdown pass to make the score 47-0 in the third quarter.
Sebring added a touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 44-yard, eight-play drive that was capped off by a three-yard run by Clayshaun Thornton to make the final score 54-0.
Sebring will open up the regular season on the road against the Centennial Eagles in Port St. Lucie on Thursday night with a 6:30 start time.