LAKE PLACID — Better late than never.
The Sebring Blue Streaks flag football eked out a 6-0 win in overtime against the Lake Placid Green Dragons Tuesday night. It marked the Blue Streaks’ fifth consecutive win over their county rival and the second straight game dating back to 2022 where Lake Placid was one score from winning.
Sebring quarterback Ashby Edgemon connected with Adrianna Maldonado on a slant pattern for the game-winning score on fourth-and-goal for the victory. It concluded what was a contest that would be described as a “defensive struggle.”
Lake Placid received the ball to start the extra period. They had four plays from about 10 yards out to get it in the end zone. The Green Dragons’ first play was a direct snap to Teraje Walker (who saw a lot of work Tuesday night) that was stopped short by Sebring’s Annjalee Johnson.
Next was a pass play but quarterback Cheney Brady’s throw ended up intercepted by Ellissa Nawrocki. It was the second straight Green Dragon possession to end on an interception. The first was halted on a pick from Lynaya Rumberger near the end of regulation.
Coincidentally, the Green Dragons had the ball near the end of regulation thanks to an interception from Jenna Walker.
Lake Placid didn’t lose its composure. Rusher Jachelle Johnson started the possession with a sack of Edgemon to back up the Blue Streaks.
Sebring would get that yardage back and then some as Edgemon hit Ashley Dean near the right sideline to get within one yard of the end zone.
Lake Placid would need to hunker down to stay alive. It already recorded a goal line stand in the first quarter when they stopped Sebring rushes on third and fourth down to keep the Blue Streaks out of the end zone. It picked up another forcing an incompletion on fourth down in the second.
The Green Dragons seemed well on their way to getting a third as Edgemon’s pass to Madysen Truax – who made several big grabs in the game – was dropped. But then she hit Maldonado coming from the right side in between two defenders for the game-winning score.
Friday night the Blue Streaks hosted Avon Park in their opener while Lake Placid hits the road to play South Fork with results unavailable at press time.