SEBRING — The Blue Streaks program continues to grow.
The Sebring Blue Streaks girls flag football earned its first-ever home playoff win by defeating the Okeechobee Brahmans 18-7 in the first round of the Class 1A-District 11 playoffs. The win provided a little revenge after the Brahmans blanked the Blue Streaks 21-0 in Sebring’s fifth game of the year on March 6.
The Blue Streaks hosted a home playoff game in the 2022 season but lost to John Carroll Catholic 13-12.
Head Coach Gary Demarest said it was a great feeling to earn the first home playoff win in program history. How the team played against Okeechobee in that victory in comparison to these teams’ first meeting showcased the growth of the players over the season.
Sebring went down 7-0 early before scoring 18 unanswered points to close out the first half. The Blue Streaks had the Brahmans on lockdown all night after that initial score, recording five total interceptions.
Sebring’s Elissa Nawrocki and Michelle Magri both came through with a pair apiece with Keely Jones getting in on the action with one pick. Demarest said it was the team’s best defensive performance interception-wise that season.
Not just that but he said it was their best game in terms of film work and understanding the concepts the staff is teaching. It all came together for the Blue Streaks in that game.
With one trio preventing points, a different trio contributed to scoring them.
Quarterback Ashby Edgemon recorded her highest completion percentage of the season going 9-for-12 for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Adrianna Maldonado was one of those touchdown receivers as she led the team in catches and yards that night. Madysen Truax caught the other for one of her two grabs in the contest.
Edgemon also posted a season-high in rushing yards with 59 on eight carries plus her third rushing touchdown of the year.
“She had a complete game,” Demarest said.
Sebring moved on to face another opponent from the regular season in Lincoln Park Academy (Fort Pierce). The first meeting ended in the Greyhounds’ favor 21-6. The eventual district champions came out ahead in the second matchup too but just narrowly by a score of 13-12. But Demarest had his team understand: Every other team besides the champion ends their postseason on a loss.
And if you ask Demarest, that doesn’t put a damper on anything the team accomplished this season. The level of development he saw in the back half of the season was incredible.
He saw his team start to understand that the game starts before the whistle gets blown. He heard the players on road trips start to talk about the game more as the bus got closer to their destination.
It was even evident in how his players and the junior varsity girls he brought as managers reacted to the loss. He said the girls were a class act in that defeat. To him, acting with class in a loss shows more than doing so after a win.
“I feel they met my expectations, but I also feel that the program is growing,” he said. “And not just in the numbers, just more in the mentality. They know what we are looking for in a person, not just as an athlete.”
Sebring finished the year 9-6, one more win than 2022’s 8-6. The Blue Streaks won four of their last six games. And most importantly, built a lot of momentum for the 2024 season.