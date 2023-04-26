SEBRING — The Blue Streaks program continues to grow.

The Sebring Blue Streaks girls flag football earned its first-ever home playoff win by defeating the Okeechobee Brahmans 18-7 in the first round of the Class 1A-District 11 playoffs. The win provided a little revenge after the Brahmans blanked the Blue Streaks 21-0 in Sebring’s fifth game of the year on March 6.

