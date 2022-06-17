LAKE PLACID – The Sebring Dixie Ozone All-Stars captured the Dixie District 8 Championship on Sunday against a feisty Lake Placid Ozone All-Star team 8-5.
Lake Placid, who came from behind earlier in the day to beat Avon Park for the Class B Championship, fell short in repeating their comeback magic after falling eight runs down.
Sebring took an early 1-0 lead after Richie Cormier reached on a walk and later scored on a throwing error.
After a scoreless second inning, Sebring added two runs in the third after two outs. Brady Ferguson walked, stole second and scored on a single into left field by Cormier. Cormier later scored on a double by AJ Hernandez into left field that gave Sebring a 3-0 lead after three innings.
Sebring appeared to put the game out of reach in the fourth inning with a five run outburst.
Josh Sutton reached on a one out walk, stole second and scored on a single by Mason Campbell. Campbell stole second and scored on an error on a groundball by Ethan Bauder. Bauder later scored on a double down the left field line by Jace Jackson to make the score 6-0.
Jackson scored on a single into center field by Cormier and Cormier capped off the scoring crossing the plate on an error as Sebring held an 8-0 lead.
Lake Placid did not fold as Logan Sartori, Griffin von Morveldt and Eli Maulden open the bottom of the fourth with singles to produce one run and a groundball to third Eddie Baldwin drove in another as Lake Placid got on the board to make the score 8-2.
Putting Sebring down in order in the top of the fifth, Lake Placid continued to chip away at Sebring’s lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Drake Sapp reached on an error, stole third and scored on a groundball to second by Kale Wirick to make the score 8-3.
Singles by von Morveldt and Maulden drove in a run each as Lake Placid cut Sebring’s lead to three at 8-5.
Lake Placid held Sebring scoreless in the top of the sixth and maybe a sense of déjà vu heading into the bottom of the sixth as they trailed Avon Park 8-5 going into the bottom of the sixth the game before and score five runs to win.
Thoughts of a repeat comeback were quickly squashed by Sebring as they sent Lake Placid down in order to include a remarkable play by Sebring shortstop AJ Hernandez, sliding on the knees to stop a groundball from getting through the hole and then threw, still on the knees, to first to get the final out of the game and secure the Dixie Ozone District 8 Championship.
Both teams will participate in the state tournament in Marianna, Sebring as the Class A Champion and Lake Placid as the Class B Champion.