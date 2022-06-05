SEBRING — Jasone DeWitt and Buck Rapp held the fourth iteration of the Baseball Skills Camp at Max Long Recreational Complex this week. The camp saw over 70 campers come out for the activities taking place June 1-3.
The camp is for young players ages five years old through entering their 8th grade year. DeWitt saw plenty of interest in the camp this year. A few absences kept them from seeing record turnout in 2022. DeWitt said he had parents making contact in February expressing their interest and excitement about attending.
“I think it’s just the parents want them to continue to learn to game and to continue to stay busy over the summer,” DeWitt said. “And the kids have enjoyed it the last few years that we’ve ran it. I think that’s what’s made it successful.”
Activities included everything baseball-related like fielding, throwing and hitting along with speed and agility drills plus some pointers on preparation too. A key difference between the 2022 camp and 2021 was the inclusion of throwing and pitching stations. They needed to make more stations to help keep group numbers low.
DeWitt explained the instructors took time in the past during warm-ups to teach proper throwing technique and this was the first time the camp featured stations dedicated to both throwing and pitching. Mike Browning led the activities as campers learned how to hold a baseball and get on top of it when they throw along with proper pitching mechanics and balance points.
A great thing about the event for DeWitt was the hustle he saw from all of the campers. Moving quickly from station to station helps keep things on-schedule.
“From the beginning we talked about, once we had our first meeting, making sure you’re jogging to every station,” said DeWitt. “And a lot of times, for some of these kids, the younger ones, it starts to get a little difficult. But they hustled, they’ve continued to hustle.”
The head coach of the Sebring High School varsity Blue Streaks knew the camp wouldn’t be possible without his players volunteering their time to help. DeWitt stated in years prior the camp is as important to their development as the campers. But they also provide a big assist in making sure every camper is supervised.
Not only that but they get into it as well whether it’s playing catching and interacting with the older campers or getting involved in the competitions they hold through the week.
“I’m very appreciative of our high school players that showed up to help,” DeWitt added. “And without them the camp is not successful at all.”