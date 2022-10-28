SEBRING — The city once again played host to a high-level youth tennis tournament.
Sebring held the MonStars Championships for boys and girls 16u and 18u singles over the weekend and into Monday. This Level 5 Open saw some of the best players in the state come to Highlands County. It even featured one of the county’s own as a competitor.
Lake Placid’s Parker Torrella was the lone Highlands County resident in the tournament. His first match in the boys 16 and under competition was against Racquet Arcade Open 12u winner Abner Yu. However, Yu defeated Torrella 6-1, 6-3. His first round opponent of the consolation bracket retired due to injury and Torrella received a bye in the next one.
However, Michael Shalom eliminated Torrella altogether with a 6-0, 6-2 result in the consolation quarterfinals.
Kyle Chesman won the boys 16u title against Jeremiah Braswell 5-7, 6-2, 10-5. It was his second three-set match of the weekend with the second being a 6-1, 5-7, 10-6 result in the round of 16.
The boys 18 and under section also ended with a third set tiebreaker. Diego Sosa defeated Tomas Martins 3-6, 7-5, 12-10. It was the only time Sosa needed more than two sets to decide a match during the tournament.
Meanwhile, 12-year-old Haniya Minhas won the girls 16 and under category with a victory over Allie Trifonov 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday. She made it through the whole tournament without losing a set. And the girls 18 and under champion was Abra Boonswang who won due to her opponent Emma Roeck retiring because of an injury.