LAKE PLACID — Another matchup down to the wire for two county rivals. Sometimes it’s not just about how mistakes cost you but also when they cost you. And hustle can be the great equalizer.
That’s how the Sebring Blue Streaks skirting by the Lake Placid Green Dragons with a 6-5 win Wednesday night can be summed up. Mistakes and some great hustle in the seventh inning were enough to get the Blue Streaks over the top.
A one-out single from Sebring’s Beny Bikar Jr. and a five-pitch walk to Chase Vaughn had just forced Green Dragon starter Owen Phypers’s exit. Lake Placid turned to junior Donovan Lusby to try to pick up the save and the 5-4 win.
However, he made his job a little more difficult when he moved both runners up with a wild pitch on the first offering of his appearance.
The righty came back to strike out Clayton Evans – who already had a big knock earlier in the game. But it wasn’t over as Lusby still had Sebring cleanup man Rhett Vaughn at the dish.
Lusby got exactly what Head Coach Michael Hough asked for: a pop-up on the infield. It looked like the Green Dragons would grab a long-awaited win over the Blue Streaks.
But second baseman Colton Krueger couldn’t handle the mile-high pop-up. The error allowed Bikar and, because he hustled from second base, Chase Vaughn to score for a 6-5 lead.
Sebring coach Jasone DeWitt commended not just the hustle from Chase Vaughn but from Rhett Vaughn to get to second base for a potential insurance run opportunity. However Lusby would get out of the inning with his team down just 6-5.
Another hustle play helped the Blue Streaks in the bottom of the seventh too.
With one out, Lake Placid’s MJ Hough hit a line drive to right-center field. Sebring’s Blayne Humphrey – inserted in the game earlier – charged for it. He knew it was in the gap and had Chase Vaughn backing him up. He dove and secured the ball for the inning’s second out.
“I thought it was going to drop and then as I got close to it I’m like, ‘Oh shoot I’m going to have a chance to catch it and I did,” Humphrey said.
“Hustle plays are going to win you games and that’s what happened today,” DeWitt said.
The inning wasn’t over though as both Lusby and Phypers reached to put the tying and winning runs on for the Green Dragons. However, Blue Streaks reliever Trevor Carter beared down and got the final out from Parker Griffin on a ground ball to third base.
Carter gave the Blue Streaks a great relief effort allowing just one earned run in 4.2 innings. That one run came on a Briley Osceola single to give Lake Placid its 5-4 lead in the seventh.
The grit Sebring showed helped it overcome a sloppy start.
When Lake Placid’s Eli Ming walked in the first, he stole second and moved up on a wild pitch. MJ Hough the next at-bat hit a grounder to third base. Sebring’s Cole Travers fielded and fired to Rafael Cartagena at home. But the throw went wide and allowed Ming to score and MJ to reach second.
A Lusby and Phypers groundout later, Lake Placid built a 2-0 lead.
But after a scoreless second, Sebring struck back. Evans grounded out to score Bikar (who was 3-for-4 with two doubles Wednesday) and Rhett Vaughn singled in Chase Vaughn to tie the game at 2-2.
Lake Placid responded in the bottom of the inning. Ming, who hit a leadoff double and was sacrificed to third, scored on a passed ball.
Lusby then reached on a hit by pitch and eventually found himself on third. An error by Sebring’s Dalton Percy in right field on a fly ball from Griffin plated him to make it 4-2.
Once again, Sebring refused to go away when Evans smashed a slump-busting triple to score Chase Vaughn from first base in the fifth. A sacrifice fly from Rhett Vaughn and a good slide from Evans tied the game up again at 4-4.
The loss was a tough one to take for the Green Dragons, which was their third in a row.
“The kids played hard and to lose like that,” Coach Michael Hough said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
But Hough was confident his team wouldn’t let it affect them too much with two more games and districts around the corner.
And they’ll have to do it without leading RBI man and catcher Josh Morgan. Hough expects freshman August Stivender – who started Wednesday – to come in, adjust and fill in behind the dish.
Sebring’s next game was against Winter Haven to round out the regular season.