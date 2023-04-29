LAKE PLACID — Another matchup down to the wire for two county rivals. Sometimes it’s not just about how mistakes cost you but also when they cost you. And hustle can be the great equalizer.

That’s how the Sebring Blue Streaks skirting by the Lake Placid Green Dragons with a 6-5 win Wednesday night can be summed up. Mistakes and some great hustle in the seventh inning were enough to get the Blue Streaks over the top.

