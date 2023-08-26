PORT ST. LUCIE — It’s definitely Week 1. Sebring High School football won big in its 2023 regular season debut. The Blue Streaks walloped the Centennial Eagles 47-6 on the road Thursday night. They start the season 1-0 for the fourth straight year.

But that final score doesn’t mean the Blue Streaks played the cleanest game. Head Coach LaVaar Scott had plenty to point out about his team’s performance Thursday night.

