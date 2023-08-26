PORT ST. LUCIE — It’s definitely Week 1. Sebring High School football won big in its 2023 regular season debut. The Blue Streaks walloped the Centennial Eagles 47-6 on the road Thursday night. They start the season 1-0 for the fourth straight year.
But that final score doesn’t mean the Blue Streaks played the cleanest game. Head Coach LaVaar Scott had plenty to point out about his team’s performance Thursday night.
“Just inconsistent play,” he said. “We saw it in practice and we were trying to fix it because the effort was there in practice and the energy. But we had a ton of mentals and the same thing (Thursday).”
He mentioned how Sebring offensively dealt with missed blocks, receivers running the wrong routes and players struggling to hold on to the ball. Drops were an issue with the wide receiver group who overall had a difficult showing.
But a big thing for the Blue Streaks was keeping possession of the ball. Sebring ball carriers fumbled several times throughout the game with three recovered by the Eagles. However, the Blue Streaks should be credited with forcing a fumble of their own on one fumble return to reset their drive.
However, Sebring’s second lost fumble prevented the Blue Streaks from getting any additional points in the waning seconds of the first half too.
Scott attributes mishandling of the ball to a lack of focus.
“Lack of focus and a lack of locking in to just ‘I’m giving my all, I’m doing everything that I can to secure this ball,’” he said.
Defense and special teams had their issues too. For all the good they did, Scott pointed out some lapses in gap discipline on defense. Special teams was able to recover several muffed kicks and block a punt in the third quarter to give the Sebring offense a short field in what became a 26-0 run. But, the Blue Streaks also had a punt blocked for Centennial’s lone touchdown.
With all that said, a 47-6 ball game was still filled with big plays and positives to take away. Firstly, running backs Nick Rowe and Rayshaun Daniels cashed in two touchdowns apiece. Walsone Beaubrian also added in a score from the running back spot for Sebring’s final TD of the night. Scott credited them for how they stepped up to spell lead back Travis Kerney.
Dyveon Collymore and Ezra Anderson got in on the scoring too. Collymore’s came in the second quarter. Quarterback KJ Massey scrambled out to his left and found Collymore on third down on the left side. The speedy wideout didn’t stop there as he turned and reversed field. Slipping would-be tacklers, he broke free running across the hash marks and won the foot race to the end zone to put Sebring up 21-6.
Meanwhile, Anderson’s score came a little closer to the goal line in the second half. Darean Peterson and Rayshaun Daniels combined to block a punt after the defense forced a quick three-and-out. Favid Shannon recovered the ball to set the Blue Streaks up at the 10-yard line.
On the first play of that drive, Massey took the snap and rolled out right. He found Anderson sitting in the soft spot of the coverage with few defenders around him. The wide receiver secured the pass while falling to the ground that made it a 40-6 game.
A total of five players scored touchdowns for the Blue Streaks Thursday night. It provides more evidence to how potent of playmakers the Sebring offense possesses. And it’s important – in Scott’s mind – that those players continue to step up. On top of that, the Sebring defense didn’t allow any offensive points.
Regardless of how the team got there and its overall play, Scott’s happy the Blue Streaks could get off on the right foot in 2023.
“(It) always feels good but then after that you turn around and try to figure out how to fix it,” he said.
And for all the warts Scott could pick out on this victory, he maintains the perspective that it’s only Week 1. The coaches know what to correct and will make sure to get it done in practice.
“I’m not going to go crazy yet, but we got to fix it,” Scott said.
Sebring hits the gridiron again on Sept. 1 for its regular season home opener against the Clewiston Tigers.