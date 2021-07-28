SEBRING — About 20 middle schoolers had the opportunity to be push themselves and compete against one another last Friday and Saturday.
Sebring Middle School hosted a two-day summer camp in conjunction with its summer workouts. Coach Cliff Howell saw it as an opportunity for the team to perform their usual workouts but in a competition format and create some opportunities to build chemistry with his team. Of course, he had some help from the local Marine recruiters.
Staff Sargent Pedro Lopez, Pfc. Canmujomue Lamadine and Pvt. Rachel Gutierrez joined the team for a little over an hour on the camp’s second day. The trio facilitated a workout relay competition with the campers split up into two teams.
“When I heard about it, I got all excited,” eighth-grader Kenneth Fritz said. “I knew we were going to be pushed hard, but (that was) nothing like I imagined. They were pushing us really hard and all I want to do is thank them.”
Campers cheered on their peers as they took turns completing a course featuring exercises of push-ups, burpees, bear crawls, squats, jump squats, leg lifts and tire flips then ending with pull-ups and a sprint back to the start.
“It’s great honestly having somebody to support me and cheer me on,” eight-grader Allan Paul said. “Even though I was tired, I felt like their cheering pushed me to do better.”
The first team to finish all of the exercises won. Then, Lopez selected two campers to compete against each other as the best of the best in Fred Brown and Jermaine Walker.
“It’s good. That’ll get your stamina right,” said Caden Kimbrell. “Because I was gassed in the middle. At first, I was thinking you only have to do it once and then you’ll sit around for a while, but you had to plank too. After you do that, once you get to like the sixth cone down there, you’re gassed.”
Eighth-grader Jesse Mitchell added he was surprised to see some of his teammates overachieve in the course. William Woodworth liked how the players were pushed hard because it will help get them ready for the upcoming football season.
“I think there’s value because it’s given us more stamina and being able to push harder at games and be able to go in the fourth quarter,” Ayden Chambliss said.
Lopez and Co. helped out Howell’s squad in 2019, they weren’t able to hold the camp in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thus, he was so excited to have them back.
“It’s always like when you watch a movie at the theater,” Lopez said. “The first one is always the best, and then you hope for a second one that can match it. He did.”
Howell called it a “brutal work” but said his players responded well to it because so much of the activities are based in teamwork. He loved seeing the other kids cheering each other on during the workouts and showing encouragement.
“That part of it right there is golden to me,” Howell said. “That is what makes all of this worthwhile, when you see kids that do things that you don’t see a whole lot of today. Typically, everybody’s kind of dog-eat-dog, everybody’s out for themselves in some ways, but we got a good bunch of guys out there this year.”
It’s especially important because with a lack of a football program in Sebring outside of the Highlands Chargers, middle school football and this camp serve as an intro in their young careers playing football.
Some of these students, for the most part, come in not knowing anything about football and end up leaving with at least a set base of how the game is played.
That’s what Howell loves about coaching middle school. It’s a niche he’s found where he feels the most comfortable and fully enjoys the process.