The Sebring Moose Lodge No. 2259 men’s pool team racked up a regional championship win. Each year the Florida Moose Association conducts statewide sporting events for Moose members. Events include golf, pickleball, Texas Hold’em, billiards, horseshoes, bag toss, trap shoot and darts. All events culminate in a state championship. Winners may then move on to the Moose International Championships.
The team of Carl Andrews, LaDon Wiley, Ben Brown, Jim Heavenridge and Chuck Hall brough home the first-place trophy in the Region 4 Pool Tournament that was held at the Vero Beach Moose Lodge.