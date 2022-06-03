SEBRING – Under partly cloudy skies, warm temperatures and a steady breeze that held down the humidity, conditions were perfect for the Mary Toney H.O.P.E Foundation Heartland Football Camp. The large contingent of athletes gathered for some football training drills at Sebring High School on Monday late afternoon to early evening.
“This is our thirteenth year,” said Sebring Head Coach LaVaar Scott. “This is a one day camp” he stated as he moved a large contingent of participating athletes from the forty yard dash station to another drill.
Scott noted that the first thing they do is a flex and stretch, just like they would do at the college level. From the static stretch and progress to the movement stretch, again just like they would do in college, Scott annotated.
“From there we go straight to a dynamic warmup,” continued Scott. “From there we go to agility and speed training for example the forty yard dash and the five-ten-five side to side drills before, before we head into individual drills.”
“Everybody will get to do some offensive and defensive drills, they get both sides.”
Though Scott indicated that this is the only such one day camp they will hold this summer, he stressed that camp will help the older kids that go to the college camps and get the younger kids ready for summer stuff.
“This is a great conditioning day for them and to learn some fundamentals.”
“This is for the heartland area kids,” Scott said in conclusion. “It is for the young kids, high school kids, does not matter where they come from, Sebring, Avon Park, Lake Placid, we just want the kids to get some work in and get better.”