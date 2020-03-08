AVON PARK – The Sebring Blue Streaks swept the Avon Park Red Devils Thursday night in windy conditions at Avon Park to improve their season record Sebring 6-1.
“I thought everybody played pretty well,” said Sebring Coach Sean Szoka. “They came out and played strong. They had a little trouble with the wind, they compensated for it, they played well.”
Sebring breezed through the No. 2 through five matches, winning each set played.
In No. 5s, Sebring’s Rob Matos defeated Avon Park’s Logan Nelson 6-2, 6-1.
Sebring’s Kartik Manik beat Kent Clark 6-1, 6-0 in No. 4s and Sebring’s Daven Patel outlasted Avon Park’s Carlos Smith in No. 3s.
In the No. 2s match, Elijah Delanuez defeated Avon Park’s Thane Voskian 6-0, 6-2.
The best matchup of the night was in the No. 1s as Sebring’s Johnny Rogers squeaked past Avon Park’s Nathan Ahrens 6-3, 6-6 (7-4).
Szoka stated that they were fortunate to have a large group of players and this group was actually their 7-13 players.
“Our 1-6 players play the tougher schools,” said Szoka. “We have a pretty good program right now, we are building for next year, we are losing five seniors next year. Our 1-6 players went to states for the last two years, so we wanted them to face tougher competition in preparation for states this year.”
Sebring also swept the doubles matches with Rogers and Delanuez winning 6-2, 6-0 over Ahrens and Voskian in No. 1s. Sebring also won the No. 2s doubles match 6-2, 6-2.
The first year Avon Park Coach Ron DeGenaro stated that this season has been both a rebuilding year and learning experience for him.
“We are in a new district and playing tougher teams,” said DeGenaro. “Sebring is always great to play, they set the bar to what we are going to be facing. My first year has been great, I have learned a lot from the boys about how to be a good coach and hopefully they are learning the lessons I teach them.”