SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks recently held a weightlifting meet against the Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Frostproof Bulldogs. Sebring placed first with 49 points while Frostproof claimed second with 38 and Lake Placid finished in third with 14.
The breakdown of the results for the top four in each weight class are listed by weight class, name, school, best bench, best clean and jerk lift, total weight.
101 Weight Class: Crystal Mendosa, Sebring, 80 90 170; Denise Hermosa, Sebring, 70 80 150; Caidyn Raulerson, Frostproof, 55 70 125; Brooklyn Morales, Frostproof, 55 60 115.
110 Weight Class: Allisa Thompson, Frostproof, 115 105 220; Claudia Armengol, Sebring, 100 100 200; Hayley Alexander, Frostproof, 95 95 190; Mallory McNally, Lake Placid, 65 80 145.
119 Weight Class: Alanah Hills, Lake Placid, 125 120 245; Myah Seyer, Sebring, 95 95 190.
129 Weight Class: Kinsley White, Sebring, 125 120 245; Laila Brown, Frostproof, 95 115 210; Jamie Conner, Frostproof, 85 100 185; Alondra Barajas, Frostproof, 75 90 165.
139 Weight Class: Bailey Tuck, Frostproof, 105 110 215; Shelby Hutto, Frostproof, 105 95 200; Hannah Deyoung, Lake Placid, 105 90 195; Morgan Hucke, Sebring, 95 80 175; Chloe Bartow, Sebring, 80 95 175.
154 Weight Class: Alissa Mendes, Frostproof, 180 155 335; Katherine Bubb, Sebring, 125 115 240; Peyton Young, Sebring, 110 105 215; Ragan Ogburn, Frostproof, 95 80 175.
169 Weight Class: Mariah Morales, Frostproof, 115 95 210; Lily Canevari, Lake Placid, 105 90 195; Elizabeth Bender, Sebring, 90 100 190; D’Nazia Bent, Sebring, 120 N/A 120.
183 Weight Class: Sydney Hicks, Sebring, 125 130 255; Ana Lopez, Frostproof, 110 105 215; Paige Person, Lake Placid, 100 105 205; Rylee Culbertson, Sebring, 80 85 165.
199 Weight Class: Aundria Smith, Sebring, 145 140 285; Jordin Wilson, Frostproof, 130 135 265; Kaise Palmerton, Sebring, 100 80 180.
Unlimited Weight Class: Olivia Lopes, Lake Placid, 120 105 225; Elizabeth Davis, Sebring, 115 105 220; Mycah Berry, Sebring, 95 115 210; Karla Munoz, Frostproof, 95 115 210; Lily Espinosa, Frostproof, 110 100 210.
The weightlifting Class 2A-District 10 tournament will be held this Saturday, Jan. 22 at Lake Wales High School starting at 11 a.m.