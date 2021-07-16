SEBRING — One day after Sebring AAA won its second straight title, Gabe Ford smashed a three-run home run Wednesday morning and gave Sebring Ozone a 15-3 mercy rule win over Okeechobee for the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament Championship in Division I “O”zone. It’s not just the program’s third straight title but also Sebring’s seventh championship in the last 11 seasons.
“It feels absolutely fantastic,” Sebring Coach Brian Simmons said about the win. “These boys have worked hard for two months, practicing every day when they were able to and they’ve done a fantastic job.”
Ford’s bat might have scored the winning run but everything before that is what set him up for the glory.
Zach Huret started on the bump for the designated home Blue Streaks. He found himself in trouble early as Okeechobee started with back-to-back singles. Huret allowed a walk to load the bases after going up 0-2 on the three-hole batter. The next batter singled up the middle, giving Okeechobee a 1-0 lead. The right-hander settled down after as he struck out two straight hitters and forced a ground ball to second for a force at that base to limit the damage to one run.
Sebring didn’t waste time erasing the Okeechobee lead. Leadoff man Mekhi Taylor smoked a pitch to left for a single and immediately stole second. Coby Moesching then knocked a seeing-eye single through the left side of the infield to move Taylor over then took second himself.
Huret walked, loading the bases for Dawsyn West. The Sebring third baseman deposited a single into left, scoring Taylor and Moesching. He and Huret then moved up to second and third on an error by the left fielder.
After Huret was tagged out at home on a passed ball and Tripp Handley walked, Jett DeWitt singled to center and plated both West and Handley. Like Taylor and Moesching, DeWitt too swiped second as early as possible. Trey Holman roped a double into left with two outs to score DeWitt. The rally ended after Holman was called out for interference on the basepaths while advancing to third on a Tanner Simmons grounder to third.
Now with a 5-1 lead, Huret struck out the side on 13 pitches to get Sebring back in the dugout.
Diesel Taylor struck out to start the bottom of the second with Ford walking the next at-bat. A hit-and-run moved Ford to second while Hunter Stone ended up thrown out at first by the Okeechobee shortstop.
A passed ball during Taylor’s at-bat let Ford advance to third and the Sebring shortstop drove him in with a single to make it 6-1. Taylor then swiped second and took third on an overthrow by the Okeechobee catcher.
Moesching singled through the left side for Taylor to score, Huret then doubled as West had an opportunity with two runners on. However, he flew out to end the frame.
Ford didn’t just do it with his bat, he made an impact on the field too. After Huret gave up a one-out walk and a passed ball moved up the runner, he forced a hard grounder to Ford who smartly stepped on first, turned and fired to a covering Taylor at second for the inning-ending double play.
Sebring couldn’t take advantage as the Blue Streaks ended up doubled up in the third too. DeWitt was out at first after being caught too far off the bag on an infield flyout.
West relieved Huret in the fourth and Okeechobee made some headway in cutting the deficit against him. West’s day on the mound started with four consecutive singles, including two with the bases loaded to score two Okeechobee runs. Like Huret, West eventually settled down as he struck out two batters and forced an infield pop up to strand the runners.
Huret ended the day with one earned run, three hits and two walks allowed with five strikeouts over three innings.
Sebring’s Coach Simmons said it was huge for Huret to get out of the first inning with one run allowed. But he credited Okeechobee’s lineup for being so aggressive.
“They were greedy,” Brian Simmons said. “Okeechobee played a great baseball game. They’re well-coached over there.”
The fourth ended up being West’s only inning of work as Sebring’s offense saw Okeechobee’s two runs and came back with eight.
Holman started the bottom of the fourth with a screamer off the third baseman’s leg. He then stole second and third. Both Simmons and Taylor loaded the bases with a pair of walks right after.
Moesching drove in his second and third runs of the day with a rope into left-center field for a double. West reached on a fielder’s choice that resulted in a run as Mekhi Taylor deked out the Okeechobee pitcher to slide in at home.
Handley then singled to right and scored Moesching and West. DeWitt reached on a fielder’s choice, as Ford came up to bat where he launched a 1-0 pitch over the outfield wall and sealed the 15-3 championship win.
As soon as it left the bat, almost everybody including Ford, his father and Coach Simmons knew that ball was gone. It’s just an example of how explosive the Sebring lineup is.
Over the entire tournament, Sebring didn’t drop a game while the Streaks outscored their opponents 66-7 with three shutouts.
Sebring now heads to Laurel, Mississippi for Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in August. It’s Sebring’s third straight trip to the World Series; a testament to the kind of program Sebring has when it comes to youth baseball.
“Just a bunch of good and good parents,” Coach Simmons said. “When you got 12 great kids, and three other good assistant coaches and parents that support everything you do, that’s 90% of the battle right there.”
Wins likely won’t come as easy when facing the best in the country but Coach Simmons believes his team is ready for the challenge. He said his team is battle-tested from previous years and summer ball. If the Blue Streaks’ deep pitching staff can throw strikes, they’ll be fine.
Coach Simmons’ message to his team is quite simple.
“Just stay humble,” he said. “Do what we’ve done. This group of kids are winners, so (if) they stay true to who they are, we’ll be just fine.”