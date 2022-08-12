LUMBERTON, NC — The Blue Streaks will have to fight their way out of the elimination bracket from the onset.
Sebring’s Ozone All-Stars, playing as Team Florida, fell 7-4 to Team Virginia in their opening round matchup of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division I World Series. However, it was much closer than the final score implies.
Virginia and Florida were locked in a tight game through five innings. Sebring starter Mason Campbell’s first earned run came on three straight Virginia singles in the second.
The Blue Streaks’ opponent made it a 3-0 game with a two-out rally in the fifth that also featured a series of three consecutive base hits against Campbell. He finished with three earned runs while striking out five batters in five innings of work.
However, a rather subdued Sebring offense came to life in the bottom of that inning.
Joshua Sutton got it going with a single and Cole Love reached on an error by Virginia’s third baseman. After a Campbell strikeout, a bad hop on a chopper to the second baseman allowed Sutton to score. Love, who stole second in the previous at-bat, made a break for home as the ball trickled into center field.
He too would score just narrowly beating out the throw home. Hernandez took advantage of that and grabbed third as the ball ricocheted to the backstop. Branden Garrett scored Hernandez on a groundout to third base and just like that game was knotted up at 3-3.
The Blue Streaks were able to get two more runners on after that but CJ Arjona ended up thrown out trying to take third base on a hit-and-run to end the inning.
And Virginia took the lead on a rough sixth inning. With Hernandez on the mound, the first two baserunners reached. A groundout moved both runners over and several base hits later Virginia owned a 7-3 lead on Sebring.
The Blue Streaks got the leadoff man in Brady Ferguson on to start the bottom of the sixth. He swiped second but Rich Cormier ended up striking out and Sutton grounded out. A throwing error brought Ferguson home from third. And Campbell followed up with a single. However, the comeback bid fell short with Hernandez striking out to end the game.
Florida would need a complete run through the elimination bracket if it wanted any chance at a World Series title. The first of those games would come against Team Mississippi.